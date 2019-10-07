Book Review: MORE GOLDEN RULES OF ACTING, Andy Nyman

Currently performing as Tevye in the West End production of Fiddler on the Roof, Andy Nyman is an award-winning actor, director and writer. Seven years ago, he wrote a book entitled Golden Rules of Acting, which has received international acclaim within the acting community.

His sequel, More Golden Rules of Acting, has been released this week, imparting additional pearls of wisdom to those already in, and those aspiring to work in, the entertainment industry.

Whilst I am not an actor myself, I have worked in the theatre industry for half of my lifetime and therefore can still relate to much of the material in Nyman's book. His writing style makes for an extremely humorous read, and I believe that this shouldn't solely be marketed to actors, but for a wider audience to enjoy.

The full-colour illustrations throughout the book break up the more serious topics. Furthermore, the way that key notes are highlighted or circled is great for when you're flicking through the pages, and I'd imagine an actor preparing for an audition would find these golden nuggets particularly useful.

Inspirational and useful quotes from famous faces are scattered throughout, but much of the material is from Nyman's own repertoire and experience. His personality lifts off the page, which is a phenomenal attribute to have instilled in his book.

There have been certain changes and developments in the industry since the release of Nyman's first book - none more so than the importance of taking care of your mental health. Whilst themes filter through from one book to the other, they can be enjoyed as standalone reads.

Bravo, Andy Nyman - what a fantastic tool!

More Golden Rules of Acting can be purchased from https://www.nickhernbooks.co.uk/more-golden-rules-of-acting and all good book retailers.





