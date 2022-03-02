Book London Theatre Week Tickets For THE BOOK OF MORMON

The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards and four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical for both, follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's about as far away from Salt Lake City as you can get. Book tickets now!

The Book of Mormon comes from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Avenue Q co-creator Robert Lopez.

Book exclusively priced tickets for The Book of Mormon

In the London Theatre Week deal:

Tickets at £25, £35, £45 & £55

Valid Monday to Friday perf. from 28 Feb - 30 Apr 2022

(Excl. Saturday perf.)

Book by 6 March 2022