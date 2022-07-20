Bloomsbury Festival 2022 Announces Full Programme

The Bloomsbury Festival has announced their full programme of shows, exhibitions, events, concerts, walks and talks in the 2022 programme with the theme 'Breathe' inspired by the environment and freedom of expression through a series of events including performance, art, communities, heritage, and science.

The full programme includes over 100 events across 10 days, ranging from hard-hitting creative reflections on the environment to quiet moments of mindfulness.

The festival is working with artists of all backgrounds and ages, and with some of the area's leading institutions and academics, to present events which explore our freedom to Breathe freely, and whether this relates to freedom of expression, finding your voice, or to wellbeing and air quality.

Bloomsbury Festival has received support for their 'Platform' for emerging talent from Arts Council England, and this year begins a new literary focus for Bloomsbury on Writers of Colour, which has developed from conversations with young residents of Bloomsbury.

Festival Director Rosemary Richards has said "The festival is constantly evolving, and working to develop, promote and explore new creative work for all types of audience. While the programme includes a diverse range of subjects - tear gas, eco-tourism, the physical act of breathing - it also features numerous events and exhibitions, walks and talks highlighting both the pleasures of Bloomsbury's garden setting, local environmental projects, as well as the heritage of Bloomsbury's free thinkers. There is something for everyone, including our free events - our opening Store Street Global Garden Party, and our three-day Discovery Hub."

Flight Patterns

A promenade open-air performance encountering performers physically inhabiting a collection of migratory birds, culminating in a choral menagerie.

21 - 22 October, 4pm and 1pm

Malet Street Gardens/Senate House, London WC1E 6DP

£10

The Hippie Shakes

A new play by Frankie Regalia presented as part the Bloomsbury Festival New Wave theatre writing programme. Join Chickie on her journey from frustrated housewife to hippie chick. This play combines storytelling and live music to create a new piece of gig theatre set in the 60s and 70s.

13, 14, 15 & 16 October, 9pm - 10pm

Dr Williams's Library, 14 Gordon Square, London WC1H 0AR

£12 / £10 conc | ages 16+

Choking Game

This new play by Yifan Wu questions the western-centric presentation of climate change and performative tokenism in marine wildlife conservation. The play also discusses the impact of capitalism on indigenous lives and local ecology.

13, 14, 15 & 16 October, 6:30pm and 8pm

Dr Williams's Library, 14 Gordon Square, London WC1H 0AR

£12 / £10 conc | Age 14+

4.48 DIGESTION

A highly physical piece of theatre that presents a multi-layered journey into the biological and emotional life of five female identifying performers. They serve as mirrors for each other, used to face the pure essence of themselves in relation to the world they inhabit. Created & directed by Tommaso Giacomin, starring Anita Pomario, Araminta Wraith, Claudia Gambino, Grace church and Miriam Elwell-Sutton.

14 October 8pm-9pm

RADA Studio Theatre, 16 Chenies St, London WC1E 7EX

19, 20 October 9pm-10pm

Dr Williams's Library, 14 Gordon Square, London WC1H 0AR

£12 / £10 conc | 16+

A Trajectory to Unsuffocation

Watch the dance and see the art unfold in front of your eyes as artist Gwendolyn Kassenaar creates a huge painting in an energetic improvised live performance together with contemporary dancer Petra Haller. A bold and innovative portrayal of finding oneself

16 October, 12pm

The Music Room - 49 Great Ormond Street, London WC1N 3HZ

Suggested £5 donation | All ages

Promised Land

In this immersive theatrical experience, we will venture into the Promised Land inside ourselves.

15 October, 7pm

RADA Studio Theatre, 16 Chenies St, London WC1E 7EX

£12 / £10 conc | 14+

The Breath of Freedom

A presentation of the words and stories of the writers and artists of the Bloomsbury group specifically built around the theme of 'breathing' or escaping restricting conventions.

16 October, 6pm

The Music Room, Great Ormond Street, London WC1N 3HZ

Free, but pre-book | All ages

Words and Deeds

Words and Deeds is a selection of three short plays and two monologues of suffrage pieces, which were contemporary to the time of Women's Suffrage in Britain.

21 - 22 October, 8pm

Conway Hall, 25 Red Lion Square, London WC1R 4RL

£5 | All ages

Remember, Remember!

A family theatre show telling an incredible time travelling story of Bonfire Night, Guy Fawkes and the Gunpowder Plot. A mystery Healthcare Science detective drama for young audiences. Fancy dress welcome!

23 October, 1.30pm

Dr Williams's Library, 14 Gordon Square, London WC1H 0AR

Free | 5-11 years

All Opinions in this Blog are My Own

A stage version of Girlymicro blog by Healthcare Scientist Dr Elaine Cloutman-Green. Fascinating, heartfelt, surprising thoughts from the lab, performed by actors and NHS Scientists alongside afternoon tea.

23 October, 3:30pm

Dr Williams's Library, 14 Gordon Square, London WC1H 0AR

Free | 14+

Mrs X & Me: What is AMR and what can we do about it?

What can we learn from microbes about innovation and cooperation? Or learn from each other by sharing expertise or experience? How do we support tomorrow's Alexander Flemings? Drama/ science cabaret.

23 October, 6pm

Dr Williams's Library, 14 Gordon Square, London WC1H 0AR

Free | 14+

Branded

A one-woman show about intervention; of cancel-culture and what it means to market yourself as a feminist. Exploring what it means to have 'principled sex' and asks what lengths we will go to project an ideal image of ourselves, even at the expense of our own truth.

19 - 22 October, 7pm

Dr Williams's Library, 14 Gordon Square, London WC1H 0AR

£8 / £6 conc | 16+

Past Life with Alice Corrigan

Extant's genre-bending, multi-sensory and creatively accessible exploration into the normalisation of sexual assault in relationships. Past Life creatively intertwines access into its heart, using creative captioning, audio descriptive language and soundscapes to evoke a new and dynamic way of making theatre. We follow Kiera (and Betty the Brain) as they navigate through their new life, full of art classes, boxing rings, tears, fights and coming to terms with trauma.

16 October, 7pm

The Studio Theatre, RADA Studios, 16 Chenies St, London WC1E 7EX

£12 / £10 conc - Plus free companion tickets for carers | 18+

Brighter, Bolder, Better

Outside, the world is facing environmental disaster. Yet inside, at a meeting of the Brighter, Bolder, Better Committee, the corporate world is taking on the Climate Crisis - one tag-line at a time.

21 - 22 October, 9pm

Dr Williams's Library, 14 Gordon Square, London WC1H 0AR

Free | 16+

Umbrella

This new play 'Umbrella' by Katherine Edwards was selected for development as part of the Bloomsbury Festival 2021 New Wave Theatre Writing programme. It is being presented as a radio play broadcast by Bloomsbury Radio. Umbrella sees the world through the eyes of Gran who is experiencing dementia. There is a public preview of the radio play on Friday afternoon as a live event.

21 October, 2.30 pm

Dr Williams's Library, 14 Gordon Square, London WC1H 0AR

£5 | All ages

Beyond the Rebel Nazrul Islam

A 50 minute show for young people featuring music, storytelling and song that explores the life of poet, Nazrul Islam (Kazi Nuzrul Islam).

21 October, 11am

Conway Hall, 25 Red Lion Square, London WC1R 4RL

£5 | All ages

The Magician's Apprentice

Bewitching spoken word from Sally Pomme Clayton exploring the secrets of magic. In this intimate, enchanting performance she mixes fact with fiction, and casts a shimmer of stories shifting from humour to horror romance to rumour on a fairytale quest to find real magic.

20 October, 7pm

The Museum of Comedy, The Undercroft, St George's Church, Bloomsbury Way, London WC1A 2SR

£10 (£8 conc) | 14+

The Old Black Door

Join storyteller Laura Sampson, accompanying sound artist Sam Enthoven and special guests for a selection of grown-up folk and fairy tales on the theme of mortality. Presented and produced by Sinister Masterplan.

15 October, 2-3pm

The Studio Theatre, RADA Studios, 16 Chenies St, London WC1E 7EX

£12 / £10 conc | Age 16+

Death of an Orange

This play focuses on Jibananda Das, a legendary literary person from South Asia who is little known to the outside world, illuminating the global need for compassion through art.

22 October, 6pm

Conway Hall, 25 Red Lion Square, London WC1R 4RL

£8 / £6 conc | 16+