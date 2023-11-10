Black Friday Deals: Save up to 55% on NUTCRACKER at The Tuff Nutt Jazz Club

Get tickets for just £20 for Drew McOnie's festive treat

Nov. 10, 2023

Diving into the glittering winter wonderland head on, McOnie Company dancers perform to Tchaikovsky’s world famous score, reimagined for an onstage Jazz band by multi-award winning jazz artist Cassie Kinoshi. It's Christmas eve and Clive is home alone, waiting for his dad who is working late as usual. But when the Sugarplum fairy and a new toy spring to life, Clive is transported on a wild-spirited adventure filled with a host of dreamlike characters. As Clive embarks on a glittering journey of self acceptance, this Christmas turns out to be the most magical of all. 

Packed with hope, heart and humour, this Nutcracker is for anyone who wants to live life in full technicolour - it’s playful, mischievous and a lot of fun. 

Cast includes: Amonik Melaco (Action Man), Sam Salter (Clive) and Patricia Zhou (Sugarplum) with Chanelle Anthony, Christie Crosson, Tim Hodges, Lukas Hunt and Rachel Muldoon. 

Directed and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Drew McOnie, Nutcracker is composed by Cassie Kinoshi with additional music by Rio Kai, with venue and set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight, music supervision by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, lighting design by Joshie Hariette, sound design by Simon Baker and casting by Will Burton CDG. 

Late Show tickets include exclusive access to Nutcracker Nights from December onwards! Thursday to Saturday, join us after the show when the Tuff Nutt Jazz Club comes alive with an additional hour of live jazz music. The bar is open, the music live and the dance floor ready. There are also Late Shows on Sunday 3, Sunday 10 and Sunday 17 December. 

Top-price tickets are sold in pairs, as these are cabaret tables. Table tickets include pre-show table service, so that you can arrive early and enjoy the Tuff Nutt Jazz Club without leaving your seat. 

Nutcracker is British Sign Language interpreted (BSL). BSL is incorporated into the show by members of the company. Audio Description is available during the performances on Sunday 19 and Sunday 26 November, and Wednesday 20 December.

Was £36 - Now £20
Was £39 - Now £20
Was £44 - Now £20
Valid on all performances 30 November 2023 - 23 December 2023.

Nutcracker is at The Tuff Nutt Jazz Club, Royal Festival Hall - Southbank Centre, until 6 January 2024

