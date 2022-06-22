Birmingham Royal Ballet's DON QUIXOTE Will Make London Premiere at Sadler's Wells

The London premiere of Birmingham Royal Ballet's brand new production of Don Quixote is coming to Sadler's Wells next month following a critically acclaimed UK tour.

Birmingham Royal Ballet's Director Carlos Acosta promises entertainment for all ages when he brings an explosion of Spanish sunshine, spectacular dance and vivacious comedy in a new production created especially for Birmingham Royal Ballet. Don Quixote introduces us to Cervantes' famous knight himself, lovers Kitri and Basilio, and a host of supporting characters. As the Don sets out on a quest to track down his true love, with his loyal friend and servant Sancho Panza at his side, he finds himself embroiled in an unlikely adventure of love and dreams.

Acosta's sparkling new 21st-century production of this 19th-century masterpiece features music by one of the founding fathers of Russian Ballet music Ludwig Minkus, performed live by the Royal Ballet Sinfonia. Don Quixote runs at Sadler's Wells from 6-9 July with opening night on 6 July.

Carlos Acosta's original production, his first full length ballet, was created for The Royal Ballet in 2013, and was last seen at the Royal Ballet in 2019. It has also been seen in cinemas all over the world. Carlos has been performing in Don Quixote since the age of 16 when he won the Prix de Lausanne.

