Birmingham Rep's THE SNOWMAN Comes to Peacock Theatre in November

Performances run Saturday 19 November - Saturday 31 December.

Aug. 25, 2022  
Iconic family show The Snowman returns to Peacock Theatre for its 25th anniversary in the West End from Saturday 19 November - Saturday 31 December. The 25th Anniversary London Season is dedicated to creator of The Snowman, Raymond Briggs CBE 1934-2022.

Birmingham Rep's magical stage adaptation of the much-loved picture book by Raymond Briggs CBE and the animated film directed by Dianne Jackson continues to enchant audiences of all ages.

The family favourite follows the story of a young boy's adventures when his snowman comes to life on Christmas Eve. Join them on their magical adventure to the North Pole where they meet a dazzling array of colourful characters including dancing penguins, a beautiful snow princess and Father Christmas himself. The Snowman is the perfect Christmas treat and a wonderful introduction to dance for children.

The Snowman features famous music and lyrics by acclaimed composer Howard Blake including the song 'Walking in the Air'. The Snowman is directed by Bill Alexander with choreography by Robert North, design by Ruari Murchison, and lighting by Tim Mitchell. The show features a cast of 22 accompanied by a live orchestra.

Sir Alistair Spalding CBE, Sadler's Wells Artistic Director and Chief Executive, said: "We are so pleased that The Snowman returns to Peacock Theatre for its 25th anniversary, and this year the season is dedicated to the creator of The Snowman, Raymond Briggs CBE. He was a special artist, with a sharp and observant mind. He leaves behind an everlasting treasure in The Snowman.

"It is a pleasure to see families introducing their children to dance through this magical show. Audiences have always loved this show and the important messages it carries, and we are sure that they will keep returning in the years to come."

