Birmingham Hippodrome Reveals Line-up Of New Shows

Birmingham Hippodrome has announced a new season of shows for 2024.

Willy Russell's legendary Blood Brothers (Tue 30 Apr – Sat 4 May) will return to the Hippodrome stage in April, telling the captivating and moving tale of twins who separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences. Recently announced, Disney's spectacular Broadway and West End musical Aladdin (Wed 9 Oct – Sun 3 Nov 2024) will fly into Birmingham in October 2024. Featuring the iconic music by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice, this exuberant production is filled with unforgettable magic, comedy, and breathtaking spectacle.

Birmingham Hippodrome have also announced that next year's pantomime will be the swashbuckling family favourite Peter Pan, starring panto legend Matt Slack (Sat 21 Dec 2024 – Sun 2 Feb 2025).

The 2024 season in the Patrick Studio features a host of events showcasing new talent alongside thought provoking dance and family friendly productions.

In January, two events will platform new writing and comedy starting with Enter.Stage.Write. (Thu 25 Jan 2024) an electrifying night of new writing and Amplified (Fri 26 Jan 2024) a brand-new Black and Asian comedy writing competition celebrating extraordinary talent from diverse backgrounds.

In February, audiences can experience a first look at a new musical in the making with the workshop performances of This is a Love Story (Thu 1 & Fri 2 Feb 2024); a brand-new pop musical produced by the Hippodrome, telling the 200,000 year love story between Earth and Humanity. With a high-energy pop score and razor-sharp lyrics, this show shines a fresh light on the climate crisis and our relationship with the planet.

Amina Khayyam Dance will present a double bill One|Bird in February (Wed 28 & Thu 29 Feb 2024). Using the cyclic phenomenon of South Asian classical dance, Amina's solo performance ONE tells contemporary stories of migrants tarnished by media and politicians. With high energy Kathak weaving the story to a specially commissioned live music score, BIRD poses a question that crosses the mind of many women stuck in abusive relationships: “Where will I go?” “Will anyone believe me?”.

British Youth Music Theatre in partnership with Birmingham Hippodrome will bring together young performers and musicians from across the country for a reimagined production of Animal Farm (Fri 5 – Sun 7 Apr 2024). In May, Stan's Café present Community Service (Wed 8 – Sat 11 May 2024); an emotional and uplifting theatre show, full of live music and wit inspired by the life of community hero Trevor Prince.

Jon Gilchrist, Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “2024 marks 125 years of Birmingham Hippodrome providing that ‘goosebumps' feeling through memorable and extraordinary experiences. Next year's line up of spectacular productions across all of our stages feels extra special.

“I am particularly excited that there are so many fantastic opportunities to both experience and be part of the new work that we are proudly developing here at the Hippodrome; something which will only go from strength to strength now that our New Work & Artist Development and New Musical Theatre teams are up and running.”

There will be a range of Audio Described, Captioned, BSL interpreted and relaxed performances throughout the season, to find out more head to the Hippodrome's accessible performances web page.

Tickets for all new season shows will go on sale to Friends of Birmingham Hippodrome on Thursday 23 November at 11am and on general sale on Monday 27 November at 11am.

Tickets for Peter Pan go on sale to Friends of Birmingham Hippodrome on Tuesday 12 December at 11am and on general sale on Friday 15 December at 11am.

Tickets for all shows can be booked at www.birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000*

*0844 calls will cost you 4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge.