Be transported to the streets of Manhattan through an immersive revival directed by Nicholas Hytner.

Apr. 25, 2023  
Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive

Best of the Best: Exclusive Prices from £30 for Guys & Dolls.


Be transported to the streets of Manhattan in Guys & Dolls, an immersive revival directed by Nicholas Hytner.

Featuring the Broadway classics; Luck Be a Lady, Sit Down You Are Rocking The Boat, Adelaide's Lament, Guys & Dolls and more. With Daniel Mays, Cedric Neal, Andrew Richardson, Celinde Schoenmaker and Marisha Wallace.

Stand right in the centre of the action and move around the stage area with IMMERSIVE TICKETS. Or sit around the auditorium with SEATED TICKETS, where you will never be more than four rows away from the action of the stage area.


Valid on Monday - Thursday performances from 12 June to 14 July 2023. (excludes Friday and Saturday performances)




