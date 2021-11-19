Ben Elton Will Direct 20th Anniversary WE WILL ROCK YOU UK Tour

Queen and Ben Elton's smash hit musical 'We Will Rock You' is back for 2022 to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a new tour in theatres across the UK, directed by Ben Elton. Tickets are available now from wewillrockyou.com.

Kicking off in Portsmouth at the Kings Theatre on 7th February, the tour will then play 27 venues around the country before culminating with a residency at Manchester's Palace Theatre on 5th September.

The musical has seen unprecedented success in theatres and arenas all around the world since it first premiered in London nearly 20 years ago at the Dominion Theatre in May 2002. And now, the original writer of We Will Rock You and godfather of stand-up comedy, Ben Elton will be back in the Director's chair working with the new 2022 cast ready to rock UK audiences once again.

Ben Elton said: "I can hardly believe it's been 20 years since We Will Rock You premiered in London. Or that much of what we thought was science fiction in the script back then has turned into science fact! I guess Queen were always ahead of the game! I've directed this show all over the world and I can't wait to bring it home to the UK with a brand new production and a fabulous cast of young Bohemians, most of whom were rocking in their cradles when this adventure first began."

The musical extravaganza featuring 24 of Queen's greatest hits, which has been watched by over 16 million people in 19 countries, will once again rock theatres across the UK from February next year. After opening in Portsmouth, the tour will play York, Cornwall, Bournemouth, Stoke-On-Trent, Liverpool, Northampton, Milton Keynes, Cardiff, Bristol, Reading, Aylesbury, Ipswich, Torquay, Wolverhampton, Wimbledon, Stockton, Peterborough, Norwich, Bromley, Birmingham, Southend, Canterbury, Southampton, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester.

The cast will see Ian McIntosh play Galileo, Elena Skye as Scaramouche, Jenny O'Leary as Killer Queen and Adam Strong as Khashoggi. Together with Michael McKell as Buddy, Martina Ciabatti Mennell as Oz, David Michael Johnson as Brit, and an Ensemble including Laura Bird, Kate Leiper, Joanne Harper, Anna Davey, Edward Leigh, Spin, Karen Walker, David Muscat, Damien Walsh, Laura Ava-Scott, Victoria Collins, Joseph Connor, Louis Clarke-Clare and Jacob Fearey.

Tour Dates

07/02/2022 - 12/02/2022 Portsmouth: Kings Theatre

14/02/2022 - 19/02/2022 York: Grand Opera House

21/02/2022 - 27/02/2022 Cornwall: Hall for Cornwall

28/02/2022 - 05/03/2022 Bournemouth: Pavilion Theatre

07/03/2022 - 12/03/2022 Stoke: Regent Theatre

14/03/2022 - 19/03/2022 Liverpool: Empire Theatre

21/03/2022 - 26/03/2022 Northampton: Royal & Derngate

28/03/2022 - 02/04/2022 Milton Keynes: Milton Keynes Theatre

04/04/2022 - 16/04/2022 Cardiff: Millennium Centre

18/04/2022 - 23/04/2022 Bristol: Hippodrome

25/04/2022 - 30/04/2022 Reading: Hexagon

02/05/2022 - 07/05/2022 Aylesbury: Waterside Theatre

09/05/2022 - 14/05/2022 Ipswich: Regent Theatre

16/05/2022 - 21/05/2022 Torquay: Princess Theatre

23/05/2022 - 28/05/2022 Wolverhampton: Grand Theatre

30/05/2022 - 04/06/2022 Wimbledon: New Wimbledon Theatre

06/06/2022 - 11/06/2022 Stockton: Globe Theatre

13/06/2022 - 18/06/2022 Peterborough: New Theatre

20/06/2022 - 25/06/2022 Norwich: Theatre Royal

27/06/2022 - 02/07/2022 Bromley: Churchill Theatre

04/07/2022 - 30/07/2022 Birmingham: Hippodrome

01/08/2022 - 06/08/2022 Southend: Cliffs Pavilion

08/08/2022 - 13/08/2022 Canterbury: Marlowe Theatre

15/08/2022 - 20/08/2022 Southampton: Mayflower Theatre

22/08/2022 - 27/08/2022 Newcastle: Theatre Royal

29/08/2022 - 03/09/2022 Sheffield: City Hall

05/09/2022 - 10/09/2022 Manchester: Palace Theatre