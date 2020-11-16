BWW TV: The Cast of DEATH DROP Talk about their West End Debut!

The drag queen murder mystery opens at the Garrick Theatre in December

The cast of Death Drop chatted to Tom Hayden Millward (West End Reporter) about their upcoming West End debut at the Garrick Theatre.

Starring RuPaul's Drag Race superstars Courtney Act and Monét X Change, Death Drop is a Dragatha Christie murder-mystery play. The show brings together a full cast of leading drag performers, in a hilarious murder mystery like nothing you've ever seen before.

Murder can be such a Drag... Literally.

It's 1991 and a gaggle of guests gather on Tuck Island for a soirée like no other. The tension rises as the outrageous guests reveal their questionable pasts and the ferocious finger-pointing, and savage speculation begins. One by one they sashay away until at the last, nerve-shredding, side-splitting moment we find out whodunnit!

This rampant, raucous, ridiculous romp of a murder mystery written by Holly Stars, based on an original idea by Christopher D. Clegg has gallons of gags and more twists and turns than a drag queens wig.

Watch the video below!

