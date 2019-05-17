BWW TV: Meet the UK Tour cast of AMERICAN IDIOT

BroadwayWorld reporter Jamie Body met the UK Tour cast of Green Day's American Idiot to talk about the 10th anniversary production and to get an exclusive acoustic performance of "Good Riddance". Watch the video below!

Directed by Racky Plews, the production stars Tom Milner, Samuel Pope, Joshua Dowen, Luke Friend, Sam Lavery, Glenn Adamson, Laura Marie Benson, Jennifer Caldwell, Raquel Jones, Daniel Law, Rory Maguire, Shekinah McFarlane, Siobhan O'Driscoll, Alexandra Robinson and Christian Tyler-Wood.

Winner of two Tony Awards and the 2010 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Show Album, American Idiot is the story of three boyhood friends, each searching for meaning in a post 9/11 world. The show, which premiered in December 2009 at Berkeley Rep Theatre, features the music of Green Day with the lyrics of its lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong and book by Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer.

You can find out more about the show and where it's going on tour next on the American Idiot website





