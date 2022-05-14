BWW Review: THE BREACH, Hampstead Theatre

Naomi Wallace 's The Breach is the first in a trilogy of plays about different communities in Kentucky. Receiving its UK premiere at the Hampstead Theatre, Wallace's play focuses on four teenagers who live in Louisville, Kentucky - siblings Jude (Shannon Tarbet) and Acton (Stanley Morgan) and Acton's friends Hoke (Alfie Jones) and Frayne (Charlie Beck).

Jude is the eldest at 17 and is doing all she can to help the family financially. They've been struggling ever since their father died in an accident at a building site owned by Hoke's family. Their mother is working two jobs, but some days she's too tired to even get out of the bath.

Hoke's family, in contrast, are wealthy - he doesn't have to worry about helping his parents pay the bills. He's revered by his two friends; they look up to him and in turn he promises to look out for them when they're adults by getting them jobs at his dad's company.

While Jude is popular at school, Acton is bullied by his peers and he relies on Hoke and Frayne for protection.

The friends decide to use the Digg's basement as their base; the set is bare, dark and grey. It's here that the three boys form a 'brotherhood' and make a pact to demonstrate their love for each other. Each one escalates, resulting in a carefully timed 15-minute assault which changes each of their lives.

Throughout the production we travel in time, jumping between 1977 to 1991. When we leap forward 14 years Acton is nowhere to be seen, and it's Jude (Jasmine Blackborow) who confronts Frayne (Douggie McMeekin) and Hoke (Tom Lewis) about what happened all those years ago.

It's an emotional rollercoaster, exploring politics, consent, the bond between family and friends and the impact the Big Pharma industry has had on ordinary Americans. Naomi Dawson's bare set ensures that the audience's attention remains on the characters throughout and Rick Fisher's lighting is cleverly used to show the jump in time.

There are some moments that are extremely difficult to watch, particularly the often casual discussions about sexual assault and rape. But ultimately this is an impactful piece on consent, toxic masculinity and the class divide.

The Breach at Hampstead Theatre until 4 June.

Photo credit: Johan Persson