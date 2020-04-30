BWW Review: SOME ENCHANTED EVENING Virtual Concert, Hope Mill Theatre

Last weekend saw an online celebration of Rodgers and Hammerstein's music by Hope Mill Theatre. Not only is this an opportunity to raise money for a relatively new performance space in these testing times, but it is also a chance to appreciate the duo's wonderful work.

In normal circumstances, Hope Mill would be rehearsing for their production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella at present, prior to opening in May. There is a superb selection of numbers from this production performed by those who were cast in the show prior to the Covid-19 crisis, along with other show favourites from across the decades.

Executive Director William Whelton and Artistic Director Joseph Houston host the virtual concert and provide some added sparkle to the event. There's plenty of tongue-in-cheek content, including offering us a virtual drink (rude!), but also lots of information about the show in question before a song is performed.

The concert pays tribute to the aforementioned Cinderella, plus Carousel, Allegro, South Pacific, The King and I, Flower Drum Song and The Sound of Music. It also provides testimonials and warm pledges of support from those with an affiliation to the venue.

Performance highlights include an animated Sophie-Louise Dann with her martini glass singing "The Gentleman" from Allegro, Keith Jack's strong tenor performance of "Some Enchanted Evening" (an all-time favourite of mine) from South Pacific, a joyful medley of numbers from The King and I by the legendary Maria Friedman, and a stunning rendition of "Edelweiss" from The Sound of Music by Louise Dearman.

There is even the opportunity to get involved by singing along to "Do-Re-Mi" with the cast, and you are encouraged to upload your video to social media, tagging the Hope Mill Theatre.

The concert concludes with a beautiful collective performance of "You'll Never Walk Alone", which celebrates our key workers in the best and most powerful way possible.

A beautiful and respectful tribute to one of the greatest composer/lyricist teams of our time.

Some Enchanted Evening: A Celebration of the Music of Rodgers & Hammerstein is available to watch online until Sunday, 3 May - watch here

You can support the theatre by texting HOPEMILL5 to 70085 for a £5 donation, HOPEMILL10 for a £10 donation and so on.





