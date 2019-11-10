BWW Review: POISONED POLLUTED, The Old Red Lion Theatre

Two sisters are struggling to survive past their traumatic childhoods. From the moment social services take them away, their bond becomes the only important thing in their lives. Kathryn O'Reilly writes the story of a disintegrating relationship where the culprit is the same love that once united. Directed by Lucy Allan, Poisoned Polluted presents harsh and disconcerting vicious circles that look and feel real.

O'Reilly links drug and child abuse in an earnest and piercing play; the unnamed characters - their name in the playtext are "Her" and "Sister" but they never address each other with any monikers - become a universal representation as she turns them into vehicles to propose a jolting reflection on genetic addiction and the indelible marks of sexual abuse.

O'Reilly and Anna Doolan's performances are detailed and subtle, with the writer especially getting into the depths of a fractured personality. Set designer Mayou Trikerioti envelops the action in a fragmented forest made of tiny posters that are peeling off the walls, while Allan sets is to an energetic pace. The characters run and wrestle with each other as kids, while their older selves grapple with more static scenes where movement pieces (by Sophie Shaw) tie them together.

These aren't always immediately linkable to visual meaning, but look terrific under Benny Goodman's lighting design. He plays with warmth and slant a lot, using rough lights alternated to warmer or lively colours. While the tale is very realistic, the performance thus strays from a lifelike approach. O'Reilly's writing succeeds in being specific in the visuals it evokes while avoiding any explanation that's too precise.

By employing this kind of elusion she manages to elevate it to a relatable and hard-hitting level, targeting the primal instincts of damaged human beings. Resentment overtakes love in this distressing piece of theatre and paints a grim picture of the inevitability of life.

Poisoned Polluted runs at The Old Red Lion until 30 November.





