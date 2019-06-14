BWW Review: HOLY LAND, The Space

Everybody knows that the internet is the host of some very awful matter. Images and links are permanent and if you dig hard enough, an underworld of crime starts spreading behind the screen.

Murders on live-stream, rapes on video, beheadings, executions are only a bunch of examples of the abominable fabric that builds the dark web. Holy Land sets out to explore revenge, resentment, and the pure horror that intertwines three stories . Unfortunately, Matthew Gouldesbrough's play appears to be confused by its own material, which doesn't move along as smoothly nor as quickly as it could.

The idea behind the production is strong and fascinating but the execution enters a vicious circle. Jon (Rick Romero), Kate (Hannah Morrison), and Tim (Gouldesbrough himself) have to deal with indelible actions in different ways, but their atrocious choices don't land securely on the scene.

As a script, it presents some tonality issues and it's not as snappy as it could be, aimlessly running at nearly 90 minutes. The script hides a lot of potential in its research and motives, but at this stage it doesn't come across as the powerful tale about the horrors of the modern world that could be.

Gouldesbrough's explanations regarding the "Holy Land" that names the show are intriguing and, as the thematic core of it, could definitely be explored more instead of being relegated to a five-minute delivery. Director Patrick Medway uses projectors and canvases to enliven the set, aptly creating the eerie vibe that comes with being constantly watched and recorded.

All in all, Holy Land has the scope to become an effective and affecting piece of theatre. At this point, however, it regrettably doesn't reach its full capacity.

Holy Land runs at The Space until 15 June and then goes on tour.





