BWW Review: FIJI, Omnibus Theatre

The concept behind Fiji really shouldn't work. A black comedy about the incongruous combination of online dating and consensual cannibalism was well-received when it ran for a few performances back in 2019. This unlikely premise, inspired by the 1991 case of the 'Rotenburg Cannibal', sparks a surprisingly witty and touching play that is also extremely disquieting.

When Sam arrives at Nick's flat, both are awkwardly aware that this is their first weekend together. It is also their last, as Nick is going to kill and eat Sam, which is very much what both Nick and Sam want. The pair spend the time together eating, drinking and getting to know each other, while also discussing the prospect and detail of Sam's demise.

This is a slick two-hander, written by the two actors, Eddie Loodmer-Elliot and Pedro Leandro, and director Evan Lordan. The dialogue is carefully crafted and very natural. The horrifying spectre of the upcoming event overshadows the whole production, but the likability of the characters and their emerging relationship is touching and very believable.

Loodmer-Elliot is strangely genial as cannibal Nick; he sees the experience as a permanent connection to Sam; an absorption of his being. It would have been easy to play the character as strange or quirky, but Nick appears to be a normal, amiable young man. This, combined with the revelation that he is a primary school teacher, makes his desires even more disturbing.

Leandro is lively, funny and animated as Sam. The fact that he is intelligent, rational and fully aware of what he is committing to make his motivations fascinating. Does he confuse being eaten with being loved? He admits the absence of his father and coldness of his mother, but any explanation for the horrifying strangeness of his desires is left unsaid. In a way, this seems like an avoidance tactic for the writers; most of us cannot understand the situation and so it is easier to leave it unexplained.

Lordan's direction brings out the progressing chemistry between the pair and the proximity of the stage with the audience at the Omnibus Theatre makes the whole experience quite intense.

Lordan subtly builds the discomfort with that fact that sex and cannibalism are conflated into the foundations of a special relationship. The criminality of the issue is brushed aside with the signing of a consent 'contract' and the immorality and ethical issues are not really touched upon. The act is justified because both men say they want it to happen.

In a world where many people use online dating and the internet provides satisfaction for every twisted taste and perverted predilection, the production shows starkly that the boundaries of love and consent are constantly challenged.

Fiji contains shocking and repellant themes that will not appeal to everyone. However, it is also a dryly witty production that is disarming in its charm and warmth. It leaves you feeling both moved and deeply uncomfortable.

Fiji is at the Omnibus Theatre until 25 March

Photo Credit: Lidia Crisafulli