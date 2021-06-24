BWW Review: EXPRESS G&S, Pleasance Theatre

What do you get if you mix a lot of love for Gilbert and Sullivan, plenty of years making unique pantomimes and three super singing voices? Oh, and a pun that might make Tim Vine wince?

The Charles Court Opera Company's loyal fanbase know, so they, and a fair few newbies I expect, will take their seats on the Express G&S. During our 80 minute journey, the train stops at Penzance, Westminster and Rederring on its whistle-stop tour, pausing only for a selection of Arthur Sullivan's greatest tunes and some of William Gilbert's wittiest words (with judicious additions from John Savournin and David Eaton, who must speak Gilbertese in their daily lives by now).

On board, we're joined by CCO favourites, Matthew Kellett, wearing a ludicrous moustache and even more ludicrous French accent, and Philip Lee and Catrine Kirkman in a variety of costumes, but never without a large slice of ham (and charm) to hand. Fans of the film Knives Out will recognise the vibe, with just a soupçon of The Two Ronnies' famous closing scenes thrown in.

Does it work? In one sense, not really, as the story sags a little and one begins to wonder if the format is worth the effort and whether a more Side by Side by Sondheim approach, foregrounding the songs and context, might have delivered a cleaner show. The venue, laid out for cabaret in these (still) Covid days, isn't sympathetic: just three singers and one musician underpowered for a cavernous space, much the largest I've seen this company play.

But the songs are lovely, with a couple from Ruddigore my highlights and Kellett in splendid form for "The Nightmare Song" from Iolanthe. G&S fans will spot a barrage of in-jokes and there are plenty of familiar characters on the train conductor's Little List Manifest. The voices work well individually. Kirkman's is beautifully balanced for the room, but I'd love to have heard more harmonising, something that would have added the power that the environment demands.

In the 150 years or so since Gilbert & Sullivan's works were first performed in London, theatre has survived crises more threatening than Covid, but that doesn't make the last 12 months (or the next 12) any easier. All the more reason to celebrate old friends in unfamiliar surroundings and marvel at the resilience they, and everyone involved, has shown and to hope, nay, expect, that their successors will be around to delight our successors 150 years from today.

Express G&S is at the Pleasance Theatre until 2 July and on tour.

Photo by Bill Knight.