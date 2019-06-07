BWW Review: CUTTINGS, The Hope Theatre

YouTuber Arthur Moses has unexpectedly gone on to win an Olivier Award, delivering the most offensive acceptance speech in the history of the ceremony and enraging the public. It's time for his publicists Gracelyn (Joan Potter), Ruchi (Natasha Patel), and Danica (Maisie Preston) to clean up his mess.

Ollie George Clark takes every PR's nightmare and turns it into a lively, sharp comedy that tackles media manipulation and the deceitfulness that underlines the entertainment business. As the three women grapple with coming off apologetic and not excusatory, a formation of press and industry are hounding their talent, who's entirely disinterested in trying to salvage his reputation.

Clark's humour borders the sit-com kind, resulting breezy and lighthearted as he paints the jarring picture of the nitty-gritty of what celebrity mishaps mean for the team behind them. Rob Ellis directs the play and gives it a snappy and fresh pace that keeps in line with the millennial feel of the text.

His actresses are in constant movement and the visuals of Cuttings are tastefully bustling on all levels. Caitlin Abbot's set is shiny with its stylish vibe, shades of pink, cacti, photo frames, and a number of boxes and sticky notes haunt the scene, playing into the curated chaos that's unfolding on stage.

Potter, Patel, and Preston are gears of a machine. They take hold of Clark's script and reveal what's under the surface with neat comedic timing and restless energy. The crisis management begins as a game but it's quickly turnt into an unfair fight when the trio start to weigh every word, uncovering the ruthlessness and rivalry of those who force-feed their audiences a distorted truth.

Cuttings explores truth and blame with plenty of cheek and cockiness. It might be beyond the point it tries to make at times but all elements play into its comedic side to deliver a chilling portrayal. Quick witted and fun, it's a clever exploration of the malleability of the media.

Cuttings runs at The Hope Theatre until 22 June.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories