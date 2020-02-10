BWW Review: AFTER(S), White Bear Theatre



The promotional poster promises us the greatest after party of our lives. Entering the theatre to loud music and dancing, we know we're in for as good a time as friends Andy and Yog have clearly just experienced. Santino Smith and Scott Mackie's new play isn't simply an evening of raucous fun though. Exploring love, friendship, sexuality and identity and the idea of navigating adulthood, this is a comedy with substance and a lot to say.

Couple Andy and Sarah have stable careers and a nice city flat. They tell themselves they're happy and have exactly what they want from life. When Andy runs into childhood friend Yog and the unpredictable and edgy Laura shows up, order, rules and responsibilities go out the window. Questions are asked and truths confronted as the characters are forced to pause and take stock of their lives.

The dialogue is incredibly authentic and although there are a number of weird and wacky situations throughout, the writers have created wonderfully warm, real and relatable characters. From the off we are drawn into their worlds, investing ourselves fully in them and their journeys and the cast do well in sustaining the energy throughout with each successfully balancing the comical aspects with the more poignant elements.

As Yog, Smith manages to project an undercurrent of sadness and confusion beneath the bravado and fun facade. Clinging onto his past and his happier teenage years allows some very tender moments amongst all the hilarity. Laura Singleton oozes the impulsive energy of Laura and Lucy Heath provides a nice contrast as high-flying but ultimately vulnerable Sarah. Her interactions with Mackie's Andrew are always engaging to watch.

Like adult life, the play throws a number of unexpected twists and turns and we're kept guessing as to what could possibly happen next. Hilarious and heartbreaking in equal measure, a great deal is packed into the 75 minutes. Perhaps not all of the jokes work but there are more than enough laugh out loud moments. This is theatre at its most joyous. Fun, intelligent, beautifully acted and well written. You're unlikely to see anything quite like this so here's hoping the party continues with another run.

After(s) ran at White Bear Theatre from February 3 to February 8





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories