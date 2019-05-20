BWW Interview: Trevor Dion Nicholas Talks MAIN MEN OF MUSICALS at Cadogan Hall

Trevor Dion Nicholas has been granting wishes as the Genie in Aladdin on Broadway and in the West End.

He spoke to BroadwayWorld about his career and upcoming concert appearance at Main Men of Musicals at Cadogan Hall on 31 May alongside Ben Forster, Luke Bayer and Liam Tamne.

Who or what inspired you growing up?

My biggest inspiration has been both of my parents. I used to watch my dad sing at every possible occasion and loved the feeling of seeing him on stage in front of an audience, but my mother was and is still my largest inspiration. She went back to school when I was in high school and worked harder than I've ever seen anyone work to receive her doctorate as an adult.

Can you recall your first memory of the theatre?

My first clear theatre-related memory would be sitting in the back of my parents' car as a kid. I'd be playing with my Gameboy and listening to entire cast recordings of Cats, Phantom of the Opera, Les Mis or anything else we had on cassette - and yes, I said cassette!

When did you decide to become a performer?

It was after seeing the touring production of Ragtime as a teenager. I saw so many people on stage that looked like me and told such a phenomenal story that I knew I had to take my hobby of theatre and turn it into a profession.

You've been with Aladdin since it opened here and covered various roles on Broadway. How do you keep your performance fresh after so many years?

Of course, there are moments where it feels more like a job than a field day, but I am lucky in the position the Genie places me, where I get to refresh things inside the show.

The show the Genie gave an audience a month ago isn't necessarily a carbon copy of the one the audience will see tonight. So, the spontaneity of the character has allowed me to keep from getting bored.

What will you most miss about playing the Genie of the Lamp when the show closes in the summer?

I will miss the people I share the stage with, and the response from the audience when I come out of the lamp for the first time in the show. That moment still gives me goosebumps some nights.

What can we expect at Main Men of Musicals?

A lot of wonderful music that truly shows off the versatility of this art form.

Are you allowed to tell us what you'll be singing?

I'll give you a hint of one I'm super excited about: it's a song sung by a "transparent" dream role of mine that I'd love to play someday...and is set in a very particular American city.

Who are your "main men of musicals"?

Ben Vereen, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Norm Lewis, to name a few.

Any other projects you can tell us about?

I'm currently in and out of the studio with my band, Neighborhood Goliath, recording a brand-new original album that we're hoping to release in the fall. It's a massive evolution in sound and presentation from the projects I've produced with this band before. This is a brand-new version of Neighborhood Goliath. I write all the music myself, so definitely check us out!

Any advice for aspiring performers?

Keep going. You're going to hit so many hurdles and people that will say no, but keep pushing.

Why should people come to Main Men of Musicals?

People should come to experience an evening celebrating some absolutely wonderful moments that different men have brought to the stage for decades - and more fun than you can possibly imagine!

Main Men of Musicals at Cadogan Hall on 31 May





