BWW Interview: The UK Tour Cast Chat THE OSMONDS: A NEW MUSICAL

Georgia Lennon, Alex Lodge, Joseph

Peacock, Ryan Anderson, Danny Nattrass

and Jamie Chatterton in

The Osmonds: A New Musical

The Osmonds: A New Musical is a world premiere production telling the story of a talented family from Utah who became household names, with a book by Jay Osmond. The show began at Leicester Curve last month and is currently touring the UK.

Actors Georgia Lennon (Marie Osmond), Danny Nattrass (Ryan Osmond) and Ryan Anderson (Merrill Osmond) share their experience of playing characters based on well-known people.

What did you know about the Osmonds before this show?

Georgia: I had always heard of the Osmonds and knew who they were, but it wasn't until I received my initial audition call for this show that I really began to look in more depth at their background and, most importantly, their music. I'd never realized just how many Osmonds songs I knew, and looking through their catalogue I just remember constantly going "Oh, they sang that too!".

Danny: I didn't know much about the Osmonds before starting the show. I knew of Donny Osmond because my step-mum and auntie are big fans and I'd heard of a couple of their songs. It wasn't until I started auditioning for the show and had to do some research that I discovered how brilliant they were!

Ryan: Not much, my mum used to play a couple songs in the car which I knew of, but I only got to know them when I started auditioning.

Can you tell us a bit about the story of The Osmonds musical?

Georgia: The Osmonds: A New Musical is a true story, covering decades of the family's legendary careers. The show is jam-packed full of stories about the Osmonds, stories that have never been told before. Of course, all of these tales are narrated and driven by their incredible music, which we all know and love. From the Andy Williams show, through to Osmondmania, and of course my favourite part, the Donny and Marie Show, this musical is a massive celebration of the Osmond family: joy, excitement, love - all of the most beautiful emotions. We're certainly having a party!

Danny: The musical revolves around the journey of the Osmond brothers from the start of their careers to their reunion concert in 2008. It shows what happened behind closed doors and what they had to go through to become as successful as they were. We see how the challenges they faced affected each brother differently and how each brother coped with stardom.

Ryan: This is the story of what went on behind the smiles of the Osmonds. It paints a picture of their life from Jay's perspective, which creates a beautiful insight into them as real human beings. They share the same emotions and struggles as anyone else, regardless of success. It goes through their life - how they got the success they had, how they lost it, but mainly how they all got through it together and stronger for it.

Georgia Lennon as Marie Osmond

Which character do you play and what was the audition process like?

Georgia: I'm blessed to be playing Marie Osmond, country music's sweetheart, and such an inspirational woman. The audition process was quite lengthy. I remember singing my own material (I went for some fun 70s country songs) for the brilliant creative team in the first round, before meeting Bill Deamer (choreography and musical staging) in my second round for a dance call to "Down by the Lazy River".

It wasn't until subsequent rounds that I was paired with a Donny Osmond, and right from the get-go I was working with Joseph Peacock, who actually plays Donny now, so it was super special to go right through the process with him. We clicked instantly, and I love him to bits! My final round, which must have been about round six by this point, was at the Arts Theatre with the entire team, and the whole day was just so exciting.

I can't tell you how thrilled I was to be offered the role of Marie!

Danny: I play Wayne Osmond. The audition process was really enjoyable. The team was very welcoming and supportive, which allowed me to relax. There were a few material rounds, a couple of dance rounds and even a harmony round where we had to learn five different vocal parts to a song. That gave me an insight into what the Osmonds had to do every day!

Ryan: I play the role of Merrill Osmond. The audition process for me was up and down. My first audition, I had to stop halfway as I was so anxious being in a room again after Covid and having the pressures of being perfect and giving my best. It was all a bit too much at the time, but Shaun, Julian and Bill, our creatives, gave me the kindest, most supportive care in that moment and helped me to do the best I could. I've never experienced support like it in an audition setting.

From there on my auditions felt easier because I felt a connection with them. That being said, it was a tough audition, learning 10 harmonies to swing in and out of parts, singing songs that were incredibly challenging. It was a hard audition process but so much fun to be a part of. Being in a room and harmonising gives a feeling inside that's like no other. It makes you feel united, and I think that's exactly what I had missed during the two years of not having that.

Who do you think is most like their character in real life?

Georgia: Gosh, this is such a hard question! I think I'd actually have to give credit to the entire cast with this one; each and every individual just totally lives and breathes their character, and it's so captivating to watch and perform alongside. All of my brothers encapsulate each individual trait so beautifully - each brother was so unique, and that's really important to pay homage to.

Danny: I think Georgia looks just like Marie! It's like Marie is looking in a mirror.

Ryan: It's funny - Jay Osmond sometimes says it's scary how we are all turning into his brothers sometimes...

The cast of The Osmonds: A New Musical

It's so important to have that family bond in the show - how did you work on that?

Georgia: It's something we've never really worked on specifically - it's just always been there. From the minute myself and the brothers first met, which was way back in November, we hit it off instantly. They're such a wonderful group of people and just so easy to get along with, that from the word 'go' we already felt like a family.

Danny: We've all spent a lot of time together during the rehearsal process and first week of performances and found creating a new show together helped us to become a very close cast. We've also spent a lot of time together socialising outside of the rehearsal room, which has helped us to get to know each other really well.

Ryan: It's grown effortlessly to be honest. The five Osmond brothers - when we first met it was disarming because we all got on so well and that has remained. We care a lot about each other and that's a calming feeling whilst we navigate through creating this new piece of theatre.

Did you get any good advice from Jay Osmond?

Georgia: We've been lucky to work with Jay very closely throughout this entire process - all the way from rehearsals through to performances. Each Osmond sat down with Jay individually and had the chance to ask him about absolutely everything to do with their character, which was an invaluable experience. Who better to get character information and real-life stories from than the man himself!

He told me some beautiful stories about Marie and the real character arc she went on through her life, both as a person and a performer. That really informed my choices as an actor, and helped me to understand the narrative of this leading lady. The whole experience still feels so surreal, and it's an honour to have Jay Osmond in the audience with us every night at the moment.

Danny: I had a zoom session where he told me what his relationship was like with Wayne and what kind of person Wayne was. That helped me create my character.

What's your favourite Osmonds song and why?

Georgia: It would have to be "Down by the Lazy River" - it just makes we want to dance, and puts such a huge smile on my face! If I had to pick a Donny and Marie song, it would definitely be "A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock n Roll".

Danny: I love "Yo-Yo" as it's such a feel-good song and I can't not dance to it!

Ryan: I love "Raining", Wayne Osmond's song in the show. It's a fantastic ballad sung beautifully by Danny. The harmonies are so close and unexpected. I also love "Yo-Yo". We get to do a full-on dance number whilst belting out this upbeat song. It's what I dreamed of doing when I was at dance college.

How do you think the Osmonds compare with pop stars or celebrities today?

Georgia: In a way, I think the Osmonds helped to set a precedent for pop stars and celebrities today. Their music, style, professionalism, passion and love for what they do influenced so many artists that succeeded them, and you can still see that influence. They were masters of their art, and are huge inspirations throughout the music industry. I think they always will be. Although, there's nothing quite like that old-school music, and the Osmonds will always be cherished for that.

Danny: I I feel a lot of celebrities would be able to relate to what the Osmonds had to go through.

Ryan: The Osmonds' purpose with music wasn't "I want to be famous". Their purpose was to give love and support to their fans, and to share interesting messages with their music. So I guess that compares with some artists who write from their heart to help others get through their struggles in life. It's beautiful watching Jay give very detailed, individual time to each of his supporters.

Was there anything you learnt about the Osmonds that surprised you, or that you think will surprise audiences?

Georgia: I don't want to ruin some of the surprises that the show details, however there's one particular moment towards the end of Act Two that I had no idea about. I'm guessing many of the audience don't know some of that either, because the gasp from the auditorium can be heard every single night! The Osmonds were pros at dealing with whatever came their way, and so I never really expected them to have gone through such struggle at times.

Danny: It surprised me how divided they could be at times, but how they all come together and supported each other once a decision was made. Prioritising faith first, then family and then career allowed them to stay as a strong unit.

Ryan: The amount of practice they had to do and the intense lifestyle they lived to become a force of new music.

All the Covid uncertainty has been particularly tough on touring theatre. Were you at all worried about the tour going ahead, and how much are you looking forward to getting to all these different audiences?

Georgia: Covid has been such a tough time for all theatre in general, but regional theatres have really been hit hard. What an honour it is to bring life to all of these stunning venues across the UK and Ireland again - theatre is back!

I found out that I'd got this job back in September 2021, so ever since that day I'd been counting down the days till I could get in that rehearsal room and get this show on the road. I was adamant that nothing was getting in our way. Nothing will ever beat that feeling of being onstage, and every single audience so far has totally taken my breath away. I'll never take that feeling for granted ever again; how special it is to be doing something I love so much every day. Something I've dreamed of all my life.

Danny: There was always an element of uncertainty but I feel like this is the perfect time for this show to go on, as it will allow so many audience members to relive their childhoods and forget about what's happening in the world for a couple of hours.

I'm really looking forward to performing to regional audiences. I can't wait to tell this brilliant story to so many people across the UK.

Ryan: I would be lying if I said it didn't cross my mind, but actually I wasn't worried about it closing. If anything I've learnt in the past two years to just live day to day, moment to moment and we will 'keep moving'.

The producers have been very open and honest from the get-go of the new world of theatre we're all walking into. I understand coming into theatre whilst Covid is still around will bring up hurdles we have to jump, but I was reassured from the start that we could. Audience reactions have been crazy (in a good way of course), especially Glasgow! I haven't seen anything like it in my life. "Puppy Love"'s reaction... I will say no more.

What's the one thing you can't live without while touring?

Georgia: I've never toured before, so I'm learning as I go. What an experience it is to be touring for the first time with a brand-new musical across the UK and Ireland - we're coming for you.

Ryan: I am THE most unorganised person in terms of touring lifestyle and leave everything super last minute. Honestly it's my third time touring and I'm still making same mistakes. For example, booking digs a month later than planned - yes, that might have been me. But one thing I've learnt from touring in the past is having a couple of spices in your suitcase for when you get to your digs late at night. Garlic salt and crushed black pepper makes life that little bit better.

And finally, why should people come see the show?

Georgia: This show is a really special one. Not only is it vitally important to support brand-new theatrical works, but after the testing times we've all been through, theatre is a breath of fresh air for us all. The Osmonds is a fun-filled, family-friendly, all-singing, all-dancing musical, guaranteed to make you smile. Not to mention our stellar cast and creative team. Come join the party in a city near you!

Danny: It's a fun, feel-good show. The Osmonds did everything from heavy rock 'n' roll to heartfelt ballads, so there is something for everyone.

Ryan: Because it celebrates music that changed the industry at that time. It's an honest insight into the lives and processes of how a family came to fame so quickly - the challenges and achievements are quite eye-opening. Also, for those who knew the Osmonds, or didn't, it's impossible not to get up at the end and dance. After theatres being closed it's the perfect transition into theatre again because you will laugh, cry, dance and sing. What's a better release than that?

The Osmonds: A New Musical continues on tour. Find dates and book tickets here

Photo credit: Pamela Raith