BWW Interview: Maria Oshodi, CEO Of Extant

Extant is the opposite of extinct. Formed in 1997 Extant was the inspired name chosen by a group of professional visually impaired artists, for the emergence of a new dynamic space, intended to redress our invisibility as artists and explore new creative territories. Extant celebrates its 25th anniversary this year...

Congratulations on such a momentous achievement! This must be a time to reflect and celebrate, as well as look forward to the future - what can you share about Extant's upcoming plans?

Extant has come to be known for its radical pioneering work, and during 2023/6 we aim to take a pro-active lead in creating an answer to the under-representation of disabled leaders in the arts, offering the Company as a nurturing and advocacy hub where the next visually impaired Artistic Directors can learn in a safe supportive environment and where they can expand their creative ideas, increase their knowledge about the industry and co-create the future of the Company.

Just as with Covid, the challenges faced by blind and partially sighted people in the arts are both extreme and specific. ACEVO says the creative industry's working practices means disabled people are doubly disadvantaged, as they are more likely to lack social capital, struggle with income insecurities & be unable to work long, unsociable hours (Accessing Leadership report, Feb 2021). Arts Council England's Diversity Report (2019) shows that disabled people make up just 11% of Chief Executives, 8% of Artistic Directors and only 6% of Chairs. No wonder there are currently only a handful of VI cultural leaders in the UK, from a population of 2 million VI people.

It is not enough to train disabled people to work inside systems that discriminate against them. We must also ensure the systems change.

In this, our anniversary year, Extant announces Extant Evolve, a new, ground-breaking programme to begin in 2023, that we aim will be the change we want to see - developing new models of culture & leadership shaped by visually impaired creatives. Instead of carrying out a standard recruitment process to fill my shoes when I stand down in 2026, we are embarking on this three-year project in the lead up, to turn ourselves inside out, invite new disabled leaders into the heart of the company, share what we have learnt so far, and together discover the shape of Extant's leadership for the future. We are very excited to be supported by Queen Mary and Middlesex University to evaluate our progress.

One of the ways Extant is spearheading change is through Pathways, your flagship training and development programme - can you tell us more?

Pathways is our pioneering flag- ship training and development programme supported by an uplift of NPO funding over the 2018/23 period ,offering skills and mentoring for visually impaired artists ready to take their first career steps in the industry. It has influenced, embedded and improved greater awareness of and accessibility for blind and visually impaired practitioners across the theatre industry. We have achieved this through the following three approaches:

Running training programmes in acting, directing, writing and crew and design, for approximately 15 visually impaired people in each of the 4 years, to support visually impaired and blind practitioners towards making a more sustainable professional career in the arts. Each programme has led to a bespoke show-case held at RADA studios, The Cockpit and now as part of our anniversary event this month, at our new home at Brixton House Theatre where we are presenting the work of 16 visually impaired new writers.

Extant works tirelessly to champion visually impaired artists and let the experience inform the work they create to make it ground-breaking and innovative. How has the industry changed in terms of attitudes towards representation and what more needs to be done to continue positive change?

We have achieved a lot in our 25 years in terms of up-scaling the profile of visually impaired performers in the theatre industry and championing improved and more creative access for visually impaired audiences.

However, we recognise there is more work to do. The challenges faced by the arts sector now are different to the ones that existed when Extant first started. A low paid and precarious working culture makes it harder for anyone to sustain a career; Brexit and the hostile environment make it harder to take part in vibrant cultural exchange; and the erosion of education, HE and local authority services through marketisation have damaged the infrastructure and social purpose that supported the subsidised arts sector in the past.

We aim to partner with artists, venues, sector support organisations and higher education institutes to consult with and help introduce attitudinal change through affordable practise such as Extant Enhance, an initiative which trains Companies to include their own access provision.

Pathways is our pioneering flag- ship training and development programme supported by an uplift of NPO funding over the 2018/23 period ,offering skills and mentoring for visually impaired artists ready to take their first career steps in the industry. It has influenced, embedded and improved greater awareness of and accessibility for blind and visually impaired practitioners across the theatre industry. We have achieved this through the following three approaches:

Running training programmes in acting, directing, writing and crew and design, for approximately 15 visually impaired people in each of the 4 years, to support visually impaired and blind practitioners towards making a more sustainable professional career in the arts. Each programme has led to a bespoke show-case held at RADA studios, The Cockpit and now as part of our anniversary event this month, at our new home at Brixton House Theatre where we are presenting the work of 16 visually impaired new writers.

Extant works tirelessly to champion visually impaired artists and let the experience inform the work they create to make it ground-breaking and innovative. How has the industry changed in terms of attitudes towards representation and what more needs to be done to continue positive change?

We have achieved a lot in our 25 years in terms of up-scaling the profile of visually impaired performers in the theatre industry and championing improved and more creative access for visually impaired audiences. However, we recognise there is more work to do. The challenges faced by the arts sector now are different to the ones that existed when Extant first started. A low paid and precarious working culture makes it harder for anyone to sustain a career; Brexit and the hostile environment make it harder to take part in vibrant cultural exchange; and the erosion of education, HE and local authority services through marketisation have damaged the infrastructure and social purpose that supported the subsidised arts sector in the past.

We aim to partner with artists, venues, sector support organisations and higher education institutes to consult with and help introduce attitudinal change through affordable practise such as Extant Enhance, an initiative which trains Companies to include their own access provision.

In its 25 years, Extant have produced eight national and international tours: pushing boundaries and encompassing an array of techniques: traditional stage settings, outdoor arts and even high-tech installations. Your recent co production, Flight Paths was reimagined in 2020 as a digital production, and won the P.K Walker Innovation In Craft Award at Superfest Disability Film Festival last year! What would you say is the best thing about this blended approach to creativity?

It enabled Extant to work with the experience and expertise of two other brilliant touring Companies, New Earth, Britain's leading South East Asian theatre company, and Upswing, a leading UK contemporary Circus Company, and collaborate and learn from their wealth of experience in creating innovative, representational and beautiful theatre. Together we combined forces to truly break new ground in theatre and this kind of partnership should be encouraged.

What would you say to encourage aspiring disabled artists (visually impaired or otherwise) wanting to join the arts industry (on or offstage), and how can others wanting to see change support your mission to champion accessibility?

Work together, in incremental ways - All experience, even the bad ones are valuable! Find your allies and be bold, and put your ideas into words and apply for everything!

To the rest of the industry: Please support Extant Evolve as we aim to raise £2,500! you can help us get there donating £25 for 25 more years.

Your kind donations can be made at www.extant.org.uk/support-us/ Join us and be part of Extant continuing to create world class award-winning work!

In a single sentence, describe what your hopes are for Extant in the next 25 years?

To continue to celebrate and support bold creative ambition for visually impaired people in the next 25 years and beyond!