BWW Interview: Lee Mead Discusses His CHRISTMAS SINGLE, 'In My Arms For Christmas'

Lee Mead is known for his roles in Wicked, Casualty, Holby City, Joseph and more. He is now releasing his first Christmas single, "In My Arms For Christmas". Mead spoke to us about the song and returning to panto at Milton Keynes Theatre this year.

Who inspired you most growing up?

I was a big fan of Michael Ball when I was younger and wanted to be in musicals. When I was at college, I used to listen to his musical theatre albums and hope that one day I could follow in his footsteps. It was great a few years later to meet him and be a guest on his Radio 2 show.

How have you found this year? What has brought you hope or joy during 2020?

It's been a really tough year because the theatre industry has been decimated. Work stopped completely, and I had to pull lots of work from the diary. I have really missed performing to live audiences, but the positive from this year has been that I have spent lots of time with my daughter, Betsy.

You're releasing your first Christmas single! What is the song "In My Arms For Christmas" about?

I have always wanted to release a Christmas song, and when it came up, the song felt very fitting, given the year we have all had. It's essentially about being with your loved ones at Christmas.

­You're also teaming up with GMB to provide free tickets for your tour next year for Key Workers. Why was it important for you to make this offer?

I am very excited about doing this for the key workers because I have a few key workers in my family: my Dad's a postman, my brother is a customs and excise officer, my Mum was a cleaner for years, and my sister-in-law is a nurse.

Throughout lockdown, I had hoped to put on a big free concert in the West End for key workers, but it sadly got pulled because of the COVID guidelines, so being able to give away these free tickets for my tour is great.

Lee Mead's new single,

"In My Arms For Christmas"

Has your time working on Casualty/Holby City given insight into working life in the NHS?

It did obviously give me some insight, but, in reality, nothing compared to what doctors, nurses and other health professionals have to go through each day, particularly throughout this year. The demands on them have been extraordinary.

What can we expect on the tour Lee Mead: My Band and Me?

I am really looking forward to getting out on the road with my band, especially after not performing for most of this year. I will be singing songs from my forthcoming new album which will be a mix of new songs that I have written and some great covers.

Any other projects you want to tell us about?

I will be in Panto at Milton Keynes Theatre as the Prince in Sleeping Beauty from 19 December through 10 January. I am really excited to be doing this because, for a while, I was not sure if it would happen.

Any advice for aspiring performers?

Be authentic and work hard.

Why should people add "In My Arms for Christmas" to their Christmas playlists?

It's a feel-good song that will really cheer people up and get them in the Christmas spirit.

"In My Arms For Christmas" by Lee Mead available from 14 December

Lee Mead in Sleeping Beauty at Milton Keynes Theatre from 19 December and on tour from 3 September 2021