BWW Interview: Anthony Spargo Chats THE WOLVES OF WILLOUGHBY CHASE at Greenwich Theatre

Anthony Spargo is an actor and scriptwriter. He is known for his roles in Horrible Histories, writing for the award-winning company Les Enfants Terribles and operating a Dalek in Doctor Who! He's also a regular in the Greenwich Theatre pantomime cast line-up. Spargo speaks to BroadwayWorld about writing and performing in COVID times.

Who inspired you most growing up?

I always loved watching British sitcoms when I was young. Old VHS recordings of Fawlty Towers, Blackadder, Monty Python, The Young Ones and Alan Partridge, I watched them all on repeat! The late great Rik Mayall was always an inspiration - his energy and vibrancy were so distinct.

How have you been doing this year?

I write for the Les Enfants Terribles theatre company. During the first lockdown, we created an online immersive show called The Prism inspired by 'Choose Your Own Adventure' books. We put out an add calling for creatives and actors to help, and we were inundated with responses!

The show involved over a hundred creative collaborators from across the UK - including clowns, musicians, mimes, acrobats - a myriad of talent from across the entertainment industry. The concept of the piece explored lucid dreaming and the ability to control your dreams. I joined in too, of course, playing an evil mad scientist!

How does it feel to be returning to the Greenwich Theatre for what will be a very different festive season?

It feels great to be back at Greenwich, although I miss the panto family! The first panto I did at Greenwich was ten years ago. We usually start rehearsals at the end of October...

When October did come around, it was a very, very strange feeling not seeing the Panto gang. I have my fingers crossed that we'll all be back this coming Easter with The Queen of Hearts. Dame extraordinaire, Andrew Pollard, and musical director Steve Markwick will be back!

However, in the meantime, The Wolves of Willoughby Chase is the perfect wintery show this Christmas.

The Wolves of Willoughby Chase

What can audiences expect with The Wolves of Willoughby Chase?

The Wolves of Willoughby Chase is a wonderful tale. It revolves around the friendship between Bonnie and Sylvia - two girls thrown together who overcome the villainy of their Governess Miss Slighcarp. It's an adventure story about good triumphing over evil... a message that we all need to cling onto at the moment!

What can you tell us about who you'll be playing?

Of course, I'm playing the evil Governess Miss Slighcarp! She's not quite a "panto baddie", but there are certainly shades of it here and there. She's a tyrant, a megalomaniac. For some reason, Greenwich keep casting me as the villain! I can't think why? Mmmwahahahah!

What's your favourite thing about playing a villain?

Villains are always so much more complex and enjoyable to play than a romantic lead, for example. Plus, there's a great tightrope walk between being "evil" and being ridiculous. I love the madness and insanity that most villains have deep down, and therefore, comedy is always just around the corner. I mean who wouldn't want to shoot puppet seagulls as Captain Hook for example?!

Any advice for aspiring performers?

I guess it would be to persevere. Keep believing in yourself, and never give up. If you truly love performing, it'll happen eventually.

Also, say "yes" to everything! You never know where it might lead you...

If you had to spend Christmas Day with any of the characters you've played in Horrible Histories, who would you invite?

I certainly know who I wouldn't invite: Oliver Cromwell! The puritans and he banned Christmas for 11 years! I'm not sure I'd want to spend a day with any of the characters, to be honest! Most of them were thieves (Dick Turpin), body snatchers (Burke and Hare), anarchists (Guy Fawkes), or simply had really bad breath because of bad teeth - like Elizabeth I!

Why should people come to see The Wolves of Willoughby Chase?

Come and support local theatre! I think the entire cast and crew feel very privileged to be working during this strange time. After all, this is one of only a handful of Christmas shows that are actually going ahead - a stark contrast to what is usually a very busy time for the industry. Not only that, I think it's a lovely Christmas show that'll whisk you away on an adventure for an hour and a half!

The Wolves of Willoughby Chase at Greenwich Theatre from 18 September

Photo credit: Greenwich Theatre

