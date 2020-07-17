BWW Feature: Do We Watch Theatre Differently Online?

During Covid-19 lockdown, theatre fans like myself are incredibly thankful to the many theatres making filmed performances available online. While it doesn't quite feel the same as a shared live experience in an auditorium, it's wonderful to experience shows again, or perhaps for the first time.

We asked our Twitter followers if they had noticed any changes in how they consume theatre amid the pandemic.

Personally, I find it far easier to bail on a show I'm not into. Pausing and exiting a stream is a lot more passive than choosing to stand up and walk out of a theatre at the interval - or even mid-show.

Of course, if I'm asked to review something, I will stay for the whole show, but it feels like fewer people's feelings are hurt if you're leaving a broadcast. Rizzles Fanfic (@RizzlesFanfic) agrees, confessing they "lose interest too quickly" when watching some shows online.

Louise Penn (@loureviewsblog) told us she has started making notes during the show, which she never does during live theatre. "I often wonder how people can scribble in notebooks in the dark! Cat-critics."

I'm sure many reviewers are enjoying the novelty of being able to take notes for reviews in good lighting! As someone who rarely takes notes during a show due to the darkness - plus my handwriting is terrible at the best of times - it's undoubtedly easier to review shows at home.

The flexibility of being able to pause some shows is certainly a plus as well. I hate disrupting the view of people in my row or sitting behind me if I need to leave my seat, so I usually sit tight until the interval or end of a show.

Doorbell rings? Press pause. Need the loo mid-act? Press pause. Want to applaud the NHS on a Thursday evening? Press pause. Daily press conference? Keep watching - I mean, press pause...

The Family Stage blog (@stage_family) shared with us that one advantage of the current regime is that they can discuss the themes of a piece more freely with their children during the show. "We don't need to shush the munchkins if they ask questions, which is helpful for their understanding and for kicking off interesting conversations about the topic." Do you enforce a "no talking" policy in your home theatre?

Food and drink in the theatre has been a point of contention for years, from the strict rules at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and ENO performances to its use in productions such as the recent Broadway revival of Oklahoma! and the stage adaption of Nigel Slater's Toast.

The beauty of watching theatre at home is that you can have whatever you like with your show of choice. Full roast dinner? Sure. Crisps? Go nuts - and on that note, you can have nuts as well. Gin and tonic at a fraction of the average theatre bar price? It might as well be an open bar...

Theatre etiquette around attire is a similar controversy in theatre. I do believe you should be able to come as you are to take in a show - it is mostly in the dark, after all. If it's a special occasion or a press night, I will usually dress up a little though. Kirsty Herrington (@KHerrington83) shared she's enjoyed the novelty of watching shows in her pyjamas! What have you been wearing to your theatre at home of late?

Probably the most significant change in audience behaviour in recent weeks is...the smartphone. The phone distraction is also a genuine temptation, but it has its advantages too.

I enjoy live tweeting for BroadwayWorld for shows like One Man, Two Guvnors during its Thursday night premiere by National Theatre At Home. Similarly, the Hamilton Watch Party when it debuted on Disney+ was a lot of fun.

That said, I feel like I missed half the show as I followed everyone's musings and thought about what I would tweet next. With far fewer audience members to irritate with the blue light, it's certainly a lot easier to "multitask" while watching online theatre. Sarah S. (@smishpixie) agrees: "I definitely go on my phone, which I would never do during a performance in the theatre."

As a tip, I've found it useful to make a point of leaving my phone at a distance or in another room for a show I really want to immerse myself in. I noticed some go the extra mile by making signs for their household to comply with! How have you re-created theatre at home? Let us know.

I think Sarah sums it up perfectly: "While it's wonderful we can still access the theatre at home, it's just not the same as being in the same room." Now that some digital theatre initiatives are coming to an end, it only makes us long for the day when we can sit in an auditorium again.

Do you behave differently when watching theatre online? What's been your favourite show to watch during lockdown? Let us know on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter!

