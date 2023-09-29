BREAKING THE CASTLE Comes to London Following Fringe Run

After a Fringe run, Breaking the Castle is heading to London with its moving true story of addiction, brought to life in a hilarious, uplifting and poignant one-man show. This will run as part of the Pleasance’s Best of Edinburgh season in London, which brings together some of the best and brightest productions from the festival, and for four nights at the Old Red Lion Theatre. Writer and performer Peter Cook draws from his own life experiences in this tour-de-force performance of a struggling actor battling debilitating mental health and descending into a world of addiction – illuminating the broader struggles of those who live on the edges, and the inequalities in the addiction and recovery cycle.

Breaking The Castle is a work of compassion, drawing on Cook’s lived experiences, creating a gripping tale of undeniable authenticity. This visceral, funny and inspiring production cuts across class, gender and race, getting to the heart of human complexity in a story that people across the world can relate to, no matter their background. Breaking The Castle is brought to the stage by producer, creator and performer Peter Cook, lighting designer Ben Hughes, sound designer Kimmo Vennonen and director Bridget Boyle.

Peter Cook, comments, I’m really excited to be a part of the Pleasance’s Best of Edinburgh season. It’s actually quite an honour, especially as I’m the only Australian performer to be selected as part of this particular season. The festival was a lot of hard work so it’s a great reward. I learned in Edinburgh that Breaking the Castle connects with audiences from around the world, so I’m really excited to bring it to London and share my story with a London audience.

Performances

17th - 18th October Pleasance Theatre

Carpenters Mews, North Road, N7 9EF

Tickets are available at https://www.pleasance.co.uk/, and audiences can save 20% off tickets when booking two or more theatre shows within the Best of Edinburgh Season.

7th - 11th November Old Red Lion Theatre

418 St John St, London EC1V 4NJ

Tickets are available at https://www.oldredliontheatre.co.uk/theatre.html