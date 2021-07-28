BONNIE AND CLYDE IN CONCERT Starring Jeremy Jordan & Laura Osnes Adds Second Show

An additional performance has been added for BONNIE AND CLYDE IN CONCERT starring Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Monday 17 January 2022 at 7.30pm following demand during the pre-sale period for the originally announce Tuesday 18 January performance.

Tickets will be made available on Thursday 29 July at 10.00am to those signed up to the initial pre-sale, who will receive an email from LW Theatres shortly, tickets will be available on general sale from Friday 30 July at 10.00am. www.bonnieandclydeconcert.com

BONNIE AND CLYDE IN CONCERT has a book by Ivan Menchell (Blended [movie], The Cemetery Club, The Prince and The Pauper Musical), music by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll and Hyde, The Scarlett Pimpernel), lyrics by Don Black (Tell Me On a Sunday, Sunset Boulevard, Mrs Henderson Presents) and is directed by Nick Winston (Rock of Ages, Fame, Chess in Concert, Royal Variety Performance) with musical direction by Katy Richardson (SIX, Rent, Jersey Boys). BONNIE AND CLYDE IN CONCERT is produced by Fourth Wall Live and co-produced by DLAP Group, Jason Haigh-Ellery and David Treatman Creative.

Learn more at www.bonnieandclydeconcert.com