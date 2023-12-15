BOMBAY SUPERSTARS Will Come to the West End Next Year

For one-night only, the spectacular Bombay Superstars, the dazzling Bollywood musical set in the sizzling disco era of the 1970s, from the award-winning Phizzical Productions will debut on the West End on Sunday 15th September at His Majesty’s Theatre for a stage concert. Bombay Superstars will be the fourth ‘made in the UK’ South Asian musical to have a West End presence and is the first by an independent producer.

Bombay Superstars is a juke-box musical featuring the songs picturised on Bollywood icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. Blurring the lines between real events and reel stories, this retro musical is a passionate tale of a star-crossed romance between a fiery rising star and her married co-star, which thrills and scandalises their impassioned fans. It also shines a light on the feminist voices in an era that is began demanding greater expansiveness and brings to life females stars taking their destiny into their own hands through the power of sisterhood.

Bombay Superstars is written and directed by the master of authentic Bollywood-inspired work Sâmir Bhamra (Bring on the Bollywood; Precious Bazaar), who is also the Artistic Director of Phizzical Productions.

Sâmir Bhamra comments, I had an aspiration to create a musical that resonated with people like my Bollywood-loving mom, my aunts or my grandma. Bombay Superstars weaves fun, entertaining, and meaningful stories of Indian actresses of the 1970s who played a pivotal role in shaping the world for South Asian women of all ages globally. Only by looking into the struggles of the past, can we take a moment to take stock of today, and then commence the fight for a more equal tomorrow. Come and enjoy Bombay Superstar because it is a jubilant celebration of the Disco, the Divas and the Drama that created Bollywood icons!

This glamourous and scandalous story is set in the heart of the biggest film industry in the world – Bollywood, bringing it brilliantly to life on stage, with live music and exhilarating dancing. Bombay Superstar reinvents and platforms spectacular stories from Asian culture. The show is delivered in English and sung in Hindi with subtitles throughout the show to allow accessibility for audiences throughout the country.



The music in Bombay Superstars is used with permission of Saregama India Ltd, formerly known as The Gramophone Company of India Ltd., India’s oldest music label, founded in 1901. Composers of the original Hindi film songs in Bombay Superstars include Bappi Lahiri, Laxmikant Pyarelal, RD Burman, Shiv Hari, Khayyam, Kalyanji Anandji, and OP Nayyar.

Phizzical Productions was founded in 2003 to tell tomorrow’s stories today. It has delighted, inspired, and nurtured people of all ages and background as it distinguishes itself even more as a leading voice within the arts industry. Phizzical Productions are masters in producing world class entertainment, bringing bold and adventurous South Asian arts and cultural experiences to audiences across the country. They are committed to challenging the status quo and promoting equality to bring new perspectives to stories that entertain and engage.