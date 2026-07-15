BIGFOOT RIPPED MY DOG IN HALF I SAW IT to Transfer to Soho Theatre

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. Sign Up

Bigfoot Ripped My Dog In Half I Saw It, written, performed and co-directed by Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland, will transfer to the Soho Theatre, 7 – 26 September. A nine-foot puppet stars in an absurdist exploration of conspiracy, misdirection, and mass distraction in a 90s Appalachian town .

Dissecting how local paranoia is manufactured and the intoxicating pull of conspiracy culture, triple Fringe First Award winners Xhloe and Natasha are set for a London transfer directly after Edinburgh Fringe with their brand-new show. Delving into the dark side of American mythos and the theatre of mass distraction, a pair of teenagers fake Bigfoot sightings to pass the time in a flood-ravaged, 1990s Appalachian town. But when a neighbour's dog is found torn to pieces, the joke curdles into a dangerous paranoia and the community zeroes in on conspiracy theories – in the meantime, the water keeps rising. As the community fractures under the weight of superstition and a looming water crisis, the teenagers must confront what might actually be terrorizing their community. Blending precise choreography, clowning, and a nine-foot puppet created and operated by the duo, Xhloe and Natasha's Bigfoot Ripped My Dog In Half I Saw It explores how easily we fall victim to misdirection. The Brechtian two-hander is an international production co-produced by Soho Theatre and SoHo Playhouse.

Co-writers and performers Xhloe and Natasha said, “We are so thrilled to be returning to Soho Theatre, this time with a new show. Premiering a new show at Fringe is so exciting for us, but as artists we always continue to iron out the wrinkles and refine the show as it gets in front of an audience, sometimes all throughout August, so we're especially grateful to transfer to London to get to continue that momentum and share the show at the sharpest it can be. We think both our existing audience and people who haven't yet seen us will resonate with the way this show evolves our body of work!”

Xhloe and Natasha are a New York City based, multi-disciplinary writing/performing duo that have been in collaboration for over a decade, creating absurdist physical theatre inspired by clown. They are known for creating work that is highly physical, fast paced, historically influenced, and inspired by archetypes of Americana. Xhloe and Natasha are three-time consecutive recipients of the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival Fringe First Award for Outstanding New Writing for And Then The Rodeo Burned Down (2022), What If They Ate The Baby? (2023), and A Letter To Lyndon B Johnson or God: Whoever Reads This First which was the recipient of the SoHo Playhouse Encore Series Prize as well as the Broadway Baby Bobby Award for Excellence. Recently, they were awarded with the 2026 Sam Norkin Off- Broadway Award from the Drama Desk Awards, named part of the “Theatrely 31” as young theatre makers poised for a meteoric rise, named SoHo Playhouse artists in residence for 2026 and were awarded an “Offie” Off-West End Award for Best Performance. Xhloe and Natasha are represented by the Gersh Agency.

Soho Theatre is London's most vibrant producer for new theatre, comedy and cabaret. Last year, our central London venue in Soho celebrated 25 years as one of the UK's busiest with a buzzing bar, lively audiences and an entertaining year-round festival programme with a queer, punk, counter-culture flavour. Our second London venue Soho Theatre Walthamstow opened in May 2025, bringing our vibrant programme to its biggest stage yet. Work extends beyond our venues with a full touring programme and connections with New York, Melbourne and Mumbai. Edinburgh Festival Fringe is a huge part of our year, we present many shows and scout hundreds more and we are the UK's leading presenter of comedians from India. Our filmed comedy specials can be seen on international airlines and online. And our artist development and participation programmes are as important as the work on our stages. Soho Theatre is a charitably-owned social enterprise and makes a positive contribution to growth in creative industries and UK soft power.

SoHo Playhouse has been one of Off Broadway's primary venues for new plays for the past 80 years. Formerly “Vandam Playhouse” the theatre has been home to countless dreams and movements. Many actors, directors, choreographers, designers, theatre managers, technicians, and producers all received their start at SoHo Playhouse. Writers like Sam Shepard, Edward Albee, Tracy Letts, Charles Buch, LeRoi Jones and Lanford Wilson have all made this venue their home. Award-winning shows have included The Boys in the Band, Killer Joe, The Divine Sister, Mindgame, Krapp, 39, Piaf, Room Service, Jamaica Farewell, Belly of a Drunken Piano, Bukowski From Beyond, The Emperor Jones, Triassic Parq, Rap Guide To Climate Chaos, The Other Josh Cohen, Bill W and Dr Bob, Bright Colors And Bold Patterns, Josephine: A Burlesque Cabaret Dream Play and recently Hannah Gadsby's Nanette, Daniel Sloss' X, and Phoebe Waller Bridge in Fleabag. The Playhouse has also proudly served as home to the International Fringe Encore Series “Edinburgh Prize”. Darren Lee Cole has served as Artistic Director since 2004.

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming