BBC Will Broadcast Animation and Live Action Dance Adaptation of COPPELIA this Winter

The ballet is part of the new season of Factual and Arts content

Sep. 30, 2022  
Franz (Daniel Camargo) &
Swan (Michaela DePrince)

A new adaptation of Coppélia this winter combines enchanting animation and live action dance in a modern take on the much-loved ballet.

With a world-class cast including Michaela DePrince, Daniel Camargo, Vito Mazzeo, Dame Darcey Bussell and Irek Mukhamedov, this new adaptation sees Dr. Coppelius (Mazzeo) as a cosmetic surgeon, whose lure of superficial beauty poisons the town. Swan (DePrince) must uncover the truth about the popular newcomer who puts her community and the life of her beloved Franz (Daniel Camargo) in danger. Choreographed by Ted Brandsen and featuring an original score composed by Maurizio Malagnini, performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra.

The ballet is part of the new season of Factual and Arts content.

Photo Credit: BBC

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


