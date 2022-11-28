Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

BBC Studios Announces BBC EARTH EXPERIENCES Featuring Seven Worlds, One Planet

The exhibit runs 30 March 2023 - 31 July 2023.

Nov. 28, 2022  
BBC Studios Announces BBC EARTH EXPERIENCES Featuring Seven Worlds, One Planet

BBC Earth Experience is a ground-breaking new attraction offering visitors the chance to experience the extraordinary diversity of our seven unique continents, on the most epic scale featuring bespoke narration from David Attenborough. BBC Earth Experience will showcase footage, including extended scenes to fully immerse the visitor, and music from the BBC Studios Natural History Unit television series Seven Worlds, One Planet, projected on multiple multi-angle screens using the very latest digital screen technology. This new London attraction which spans 1608m2 offers a truly transformative experience that will allow audiences of every age to feel like they've stepped into the natural world, losing themselves in boundless wonder as they travel to far flung places. And the best bit? No passport required!

Visitors will take a majestic 360-degree audio visual journey as they marvel and explore iconic landscapes and connect with mesmerising animals on this epic adventure bringing environments to life. From fireflies putting on a spectacular light show in North America, to snub nosed monkeys huddling together to stay warm in Asia, and hungry hamsters fighting to keep their food in Europe, visitors will get to experience our seven continents in all their glory, like never before.

The Daikin Centre - a purpose built and demountable venue in London's Earl's Court - will be the brand-new home of the experience. Backed by The Earls Court Development Company with a vision 'to bring the wonder back to Earl's Court', the attraction will add to the broader site plans to celebrate the legacy of world-class ingenuity and create a better place in the city.

Mat Way, Global Director, Live Entertainment, Gaming & Interactive, BBC Studios said: "We are delighted to partner with Moon Eye Productions and Live Nation to bring the BBC's ground-breaking natural history content to this amazing live immersive London location for everyone to enjoy."

Frederik van Alkemade, Chief Creative Officer, Moon Eye Productions said: 'At Moon Eye Productions our aim is to create new experiences that leave guests 'moon-eyed' in wonder. Utilising the best natural history series in the world, courtesy of BBC Studios, we knew we could create our first immersive event to achieve our goal. Working with the BBC Studios team to transform the content into a 360-degree audio visual spectacle and Sir David Attenborough to narrate has been a privilege and we are proud to present BBC Earth Experience.'

Seven Worlds, One Planet was BBC One's most-watched factual TV show of 2019. The series took viewers on journey that not only celebrated the beauty of life on each of the seven continents, but also highlighted the many challenges faced by nature in a modern world. Over 1,500 people worked on the award-winning series, with 92 shoots across 41 countries, revealing an unseen wilderness of Earth's diverse continents.

Frederik van Alkemade, Chief Creative Officer, Moon Eye Productions said: 'At Moon Eye Productions our aim is to create new experiences that leave guests 'moon-eyed' in wonder. Utilising the best natural history series in the world, courtesy of BBC Studios, we knew we could create our first immersive event to achieve our goal. Working with the BBC Studios team to transform the content into a 360-degree audio visual spectacle and Sir David Attenborough to narrate has been a privilege and we are proud to present BBC Earth Experience.'

Seven Worlds, One Planet was BBC One's most-watched factual TV show of 2019. The series took viewers on journey that not only celebrated the beauty of life on each of the seven continents, but also highlighted the many challenges faced by nature in a modern world. Over 1,500 people worked on the award-winning series, with 92 shoots across 41 countries, revealing an unseen wilderness of Earth's diverse continents.




Review: TOP HAT, The Mill at Sonning Photo
Review: TOP HAT, The Mill at Sonning
West of London, the Mill at Sonning is hugged on either side by the Thames and neighbours George Clooney’s 17th century mansion. The venue, which provides all its audience members with a sumptuous buffet dinner before the evening’s entertainment, is currently hosting a toe-tapping revival of Top Hat, their 2021 Christmas show which has returned for more ovations.
Photos: Peter James Meets George Rainsford, His New Roy Grace, on Stage at Theatre Royal B Photo
Photos: Peter James Meets George Rainsford, His New Roy Grace, on Stage at Theatre Royal Brighton
See photos of Peter James meeting his new Roy Grace - George Rainsford - at Theatre Royal Brighton. 
Varna International Ballet and Orchestra to Present Debut UK Tour Featuring SWAN LAKE, GIS Photo
Varna International Ballet and Orchestra to Present Debut UK Tour Featuring SWAN LAKE, GISELLE & More
 Raymond Gubbay Limited has announced details for the international soloists who’ll be coming to the UK to dance with the Varna International Ballet and Orchestra as the company visits the UK for the very first time in their 75-year history.
SoreSlap Theatre on MORE BLACKS, MORE DOGS, MORE IRISH at Alphabetti Theatre Photo
SoreSlap Theatre on MORE BLACKS, MORE DOGS, MORE IRISH at Alphabetti Theatre
Rhian Jade and Papi Jeovani of SoreSlap Theatre talk us through their new play, MORE BLACKS, MORE DOGS, MORE IRISH at Alphabetti Theatre until 3 December.

More Hot Stories For You


Olivier Award Stolen From Musical Con Has Been FoundOlivier Award Stolen From Musical Con Has Been Found
November 25, 2022

The Olivier Award, which had been stolen during October's Musical Con, has been found! The fan convention took place at ExCeL London in October. The event was the first of its kind and brought together 10,000 musical theatre fans for a celebration of musicals.
Photos: First Look at THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Adaptation at Wilton's Music HallPhotos: First Look at THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Adaptation at Wilton's Music Hall
November 25, 2022

Get a first look at Kenneth Grahame's compelling The Wind in the Willows, now playing at Wilton's Music Hall, in a brand-new version. The Wind in the Willows Wilton's by acclaimed children's author Piers Torday will immerse adults and children into the charming and playful world of Ratty, Mole, Badger and Toad.
WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR Announces Charity Partnership With StrongMenWICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR Announces Charity Partnership With StrongMen
November 25, 2022

Paul Morrissey, Christopher Wheeler, and Molly Morris, in association with Park Theatre, are partnering with StrongMen.
Michael D. Xavier, Simon Bailey, Emma Kingston & More to Take Part in Christmas Concert at The Actor's ChurchMichael D. Xavier, Simon Bailey, Emma Kingston & More to Take Part in Christmas Concert at The Actor's Church
November 25, 2022

A stellar line-up of 12 musical theatre Stars, along with host Michael D. Xavier, will bring festive stardust and glitter to Covent Garden's The Actor's Church on the Sunday before Christmas, as they perform in a special concert in aid of Children with Cancer UK (CwCUK) accompanied by the students of MX Masterclass (MXM).
Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA Panto at Theatre Royal Stratford EastPhotos: First Look at CINDERELLA Panto at Theatre Royal Stratford East
November 25, 2022

Get a first look at Theatre Royal Stratford East's Cinderella, which will be made available for streaming from 23 December 2022 – 07 January 2023.
share