BBC Studios Announces BBC EARTH EXPERIENCES Featuring Seven Worlds, One Planet

BBC Earth Experience is a ground-breaking new attraction offering visitors the chance to experience the extraordinary diversity of our seven unique continents, on the most epic scale featuring bespoke narration from David Attenborough. BBC Earth Experience will showcase footage, including extended scenes to fully immerse the visitor, and music from the BBC Studios Natural History Unit television series Seven Worlds, One Planet, projected on multiple multi-angle screens using the very latest digital screen technology. This new London attraction which spans 1608m2 offers a truly transformative experience that will allow audiences of every age to feel like they've stepped into the natural world, losing themselves in boundless wonder as they travel to far flung places. And the best bit? No passport required!

Visitors will take a majestic 360-degree audio visual journey as they marvel and explore iconic landscapes and connect with mesmerising animals on this epic adventure bringing environments to life. From fireflies putting on a spectacular light show in North America, to snub nosed monkeys huddling together to stay warm in Asia, and hungry hamsters fighting to keep their food in Europe, visitors will get to experience our seven continents in all their glory, like never before.

The Daikin Centre - a purpose built and demountable venue in London's Earl's Court - will be the brand-new home of the experience. Backed by The Earls Court Development Company with a vision 'to bring the wonder back to Earl's Court', the attraction will add to the broader site plans to celebrate the legacy of world-class ingenuity and create a better place in the city.

Mat Way, Global Director, Live Entertainment, Gaming & Interactive, BBC Studios said: "We are delighted to partner with Moon Eye Productions and Live Nation to bring the BBC's ground-breaking natural history content to this amazing live immersive London location for everyone to enjoy."

Frederik van Alkemade, Chief Creative Officer, Moon Eye Productions said: 'At Moon Eye Productions our aim is to create new experiences that leave guests 'moon-eyed' in wonder. Utilising the best natural history series in the world, courtesy of BBC Studios, we knew we could create our first immersive event to achieve our goal. Working with the BBC Studios team to transform the content into a 360-degree audio visual spectacle and Sir David Attenborough to narrate has been a privilege and we are proud to present BBC Earth Experience.'

Seven Worlds, One Planet was BBC One's most-watched factual TV show of 2019. The series took viewers on journey that not only celebrated the beauty of life on each of the seven continents, but also highlighted the many challenges faced by nature in a modern world. Over 1,500 people worked on the award-winning series, with 92 shoots across 41 countries, revealing an unseen wilderness of Earth's diverse continents.

