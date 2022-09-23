Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BBC Arts Announces Forthcoming Highlights of Sunday Night Performance

A range of new commissions has been announced for the autumn in Sunday Night Performances on BBC Four

Sep. 23, 2022  
BBC Arts Announces Forthcoming Highlights of Sunday Night Performance
Birmingham Royal Ballet's Don Quixote
Photo Credit: Johan Persson

BBC Arts has announced a range of new commissions for the Autumn in Sunday Night Performances on BBC Four: the home of performance on the BBC. Sunday Night Performances showcase some of the best of the UK's dance, theatre, music and spoken word in specially made films for television every week of the year.

Highlights of the Autumn include:

  • Ralph Fiennes performing T.S. Eliot's poetic masterpiece Four Quartets, directed by Sophie Fiennes
  • The finals of BBC Young Musician Of The Year and BBC Young Jazz Musician
  • A range of dance performances including two performances from Ballet Black and Carlos Acosta's Don Quixote from Birmingham Royal Ballet
  • A new adaptation of an outstanding novel in The Read, with Mark Benton reading Sid Chaplin's Day Of The Sardine
  • New classical music performances including an Inside Classical with the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chineke! playing music by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Fela Sowande

Suzy Klein, Head of Arts & Classical Music TV at the BBC, says: "We are immensely proud of the Sunday Night Performance programme since its inception in March of this year, and audiences have enjoyed some of very best that Britain's cultural powerhouses have to offer.

"I am delighted to continue to champion and support the performing arts across the UK, and showcase great performances across theatre, classical music, jazz, dance and spoken word, every Sunday night throughout the year. As people across the country face tough choices around their finances, we want to bring them the best of British performance from around the UK - giving audiences the best seat in the house, for free."

Read the full BBC press release here.

