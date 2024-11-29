BAT OUT OF HELL Star Andrew Polec Announces February UK Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Andrew Polexc has announced that he will return to the UK in a one night only concert Andrew will take the stage this February 7 in, Andrew Polec’s It’s All Coming Back To You Now, at Crazy Coqs.

Having originated the role of Strat in Jim Steinman’s legendary musical Bat Out of Hell, Polec is returning to the UK for the first time in over five years.

His intimate, one-time concert will cover the classics of Steinman and Meat Loaf as well as other theatrical rock songs ranging from Queen to Bon Jovi as he shares the tale of how he literally crashed into his career and met so many rock icons along the way. Polec will also share original songs that have been inspired by his journey.

Find more information here.

About Andrew Polec

Theatre credits include Bat Out of Hell (West End, NY City Center), The Fantasticks (Off-Broadway), The General from America (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival), Troilus in Troilus and Cressida (Bread Loaf Acting Ensemble), Young Scrooge in A Christmas Carol and Peter in Ivanov (Trinity Repertory Company), and Max in Where the Wild Things Are (Providence Fringe Festival).

