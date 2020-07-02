BARD FROM THE BARN Series 2 to Feature Natasha Barnes, Nathan Amzi, Mark Peachey and More

The Barn Theatre and Aaron Sidwell have released the official trailer for the second series of their Shakespeare in lockdown digital theatre series, Bard From The Barn.

The second series of the digital theatre series, which reimagines William Shakespeare's work to a modern-day setting, will begin on Monday 6th July at 7:30pm with over 50 cast and creatives joining the series, including thirty-five 3rd Year drama school students.

The new episodes will see West End stars, such as Natasha Barnes (Funny Girl, Falsettos), Nathan Amzi (Heathers) and Mark Peachey (Dear Evan Hansen), partner with the third-year students to bring new life to the Bard's most iconic duologues.

The series, which is co-produced by Aaron Sidwell and the Barn Theatre and based on an original concept by Aaron Sidwell and Hal Chambers, will air on the Barn Theatre's Facebook, YouTube and Instagram channels every weekday at 7:30pm with the return of the Weekly Review every Sunday at 10am.

The complete first series of Bard From The Barn is available on the Barn Theatre's YouTube channel and features performances from West End stars including Tricia Adele-Turner (Dear Evan Hansen), Max Hutchinson (The Woman in Black) and Aaron Sidwell (EastEnders, American Idiot).

Co-producer Aaron Sidwell has said of the extension that "the response to Bard From The Barn has been so incredible that we've decided we're not going to stop there. With our 2nd series Bard From The Barn has become a global creative process with actors joining us from as far as Australia, to work with thirty-five 3rd Year Drama School students."

The Barn Theatre's Artistic Director Iwan Lewis has said that "this series is the epitome of what the Barn Theatre stands for- to bring theatre to new audiences in a fresh, exciting and innovative way. I'm particularly pleased that we are able to create an opportunity for emerging drama school graduates to work with the UK's leading directors and performers. I hope this will provide them their first step into the industry after their courses and showcases have been cut short due to Covid-19."

The drama school students come from institutions including ALRA North, ALRA South, ArtsEd, Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, Drama Studio London, East 15 Acting School, Guildford School of Acting, International College of Musical Theatre, Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, London College of Music, Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, Rose Bruford College, Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

Aaron Sidwell also said of the announcement, "Working now in pairs with a director our actors are bringing you a new and fresh look at some of the Bard's greatest characters. Covering 30 of the Bards plays, every week of the 2nd series will be themed. From Lovers week to Lesser Known Gems week we hope to keep you entertained daily for the next few months!"

The series is production managed by Emma Smith with Benjamin Collins as Lead Editor and sound design by Harry Smith.

The actors joining the series are: Laurence Alliston-Greiner, Nathan Amzi (Heathers), Natasha Barnes (Funny Girl, Falsettos), Adam Best (Holby City), Jason Broderick (Wicked), Dougie Carter (Sunset Boulevard), Aamira Challenger (Blithe Spirit), Tom Chapman (A Midsummer Night's Dream), Jessica Dennis (The Habit of Art), Henry Douthwaite (Travesties), Emma Drysdale (Goodnight Mr Tom), Eddie Eyre (The Mousetrap), Sarah Finigan (EastEnders), Joe Frost (City of Angels, Evita), Jordan Ginger, Claire-Marie Hall (The Wicker Husband), Katherine Heath (The Mousetrap), Ffion Jolly, Iddon Jones (Wicked), Blioux Kirkby, Elinor Lawless (King Charles III), Zoe Mills, Perry O'Dea (Motown, Young Frankenstein), Rhys Owen (Only Fools and Horses), Mark Peachey (Dear Evan Hansen), Alex Phelps, Marc Rhys, Colin Ryan (My Brilliant Friend, Wendy and Peter Pan), Dan Smith and Jessica Temple (Peter Pan).

Returning cast members from the first series are: Abigail Mathews, Matt Ray Brown (The Inheritance), Adam Sopp (Grange Hill), Sarah Waddell and Jonathan Woolf.

The third-year graduates joining the series are: Isabelle Anderson, Maxim Ays, James Burman, Sam Butters, Matilda Childs, Esmée Cook, Laura Cooper-Jones, Isobel Coward, Ian Dunnett, Doxah Dzidzor, Libbi Fox, Joshua Griffin, Evangeline Henderson, Katie Hitchcock, Teegan Hurley, Dominic Hyam, Matthew Khan, Meg Lewis, Jordan Leigh McMahon, Mark Milligan, Adam Patient, Patrick Quinn, Andreane Rellou, Alistair Rowley, Warren Sauterelle, Dorothea Sawczuk, Rochelle Soares, Georgina Squires, Holly Surtees-Smith, Ollie Tennant, Phoebe Townsend, Molly Vincent, Charlotte Ware, Laura-Josephine Williams and Ciara Wright.

The directorial team on Bard From The Barn has also expanded with Derek Anderson, Paul Anthoney, Amie Burns Walker, Paul-Ryan Carberry, Charlotte Conquest, Richard Corgan, Scott Ellis, Nick Evans, Richard Fitch, Victoria Gimby, John Greening, Francesca Goodridge, Matt Harrison Alastair Knights, Scott Le Crass, Katie-Ann McDonough, Richard Neale, Jonathan O'Boyle, James O'Donnell, Michelle Payne, Dan Phillips, Abigail Pickard Price joining returning series one directors Hal Chambers Kirstie Davis, Robert Forknall, Oliver Lynes, David Mercatali, Joseph O'Malley, Joseph Pitcher, Jake Smith and Sean Turner.

Editors on the series are: Nathan Amzi, Derek Anderson, Jasper William Cartwright, Paul-Ryan Carberry, Richard Corgan, Ben Evans, Richard Fitch, Matt Gibbon, Oliver Lynes, Abigail Pickard Price, Joseph Pitcher, Colin Ryan and Sean Turner.

The Barn Theatre (registered charity no. 1174253), which is facing a loss of £250,000 and possible permanent closure, have launched their SAVE OUR BARN campaign, via their website and social media platforms, to ensure the Barn Theatre's survival.

