BARB JUNGR Announces Live Performances at London's Crazy Coqs

From her early beginnings on the fledgling London alternative cabaret circuit, through almost every musical genre, Barb Jungr's work has often defied categorisation. Accompanied by some of the best live musicians in Britain her increasingly rare live appearances are unmissable.

Over the coming months she will bring 3 of her best loved shows to the West End's Crazy Coqs.

Barb Jungr: Chanson

Friday 31 March at 7pm

For this concert, Barb Jungr will be dusting off and sprucing up her world famous and critically

acclaimed Chanson repertoire.

For this album (her first on Linn Records), Barb opted to use specially commissioned translations by Des de Moor and Robb Johnson for her English language renditions; the songs losing nothing in their careful translation whilst allowing Barb to fully explore and explain the emotions within the songs.

Chanson: The Space In Between saw Barb return to her European roots which had previously been overshadowed in performance by American genres such as blues, gospel and jazz.

"I wanted to do something very different with it (No Regrets) and this version, which is the translation Piaf herself used in English, seemed to me so much more modern than the usual one. A really contemporary 'find yourself' song, a 'Thelma and Louise' chanson."

Barb Jungr and John McDaniel: The Best of The Beatles and Sting

27 & 29 April at 7pm



Barb Jungr and John McDaniel come together in 2 rare UK performances to celebrate the songs of The Beatles and Sting with their breathtaking, inspiring and often unexpected arrangements. This exciting collaboration formed between two giants of music, jazz and cabaret from both sides of the Atlantic - the extraordinary award-winning vocalist Barb Jungr and Grammy and Emmy award-winning arranger and pianist John McDaniel - celebrates the best of their recordings of The Beatles and Sting's song catalogue in their own unique and inimitable fashion.

Songs will include their much loved arrangements of Until, The Long and Winding Road, Fragile, While My Guitar Gently Weeps, King of Pain, Fields of Gold and I Will amount many more. Barb and John have not played in the UK together since 2019, don't miss the opportunity to hear them with McDaniel's nonpareil musicality, harmonies and Jungr's radiant voice and humour.

The performances for Crazy Coqs serve the best of their two recordings for Kristalyn Records, Come Together - Barb Jungr and John McDaniel sing The Beatles and Float Like a Butterfly, Barb Jungr and John McDaniel sing the songs of Sting. Both are available on all streaming and Apple Music sites and https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226876®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barbjungr.co.uk?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/kristalyn-records

Barb Jungr and her Trio: My Marquee

18/19/20 May at 7pm



Barb Jungr returns to The Crazy Coqs for three nights and will be performing her brand new collection, "My Marquee", turning her attention to some of the greatest songs in British pop history with her trio of musicians.



Taking classic songs from bands and songwriters who performed at the legendary Soho venue The Marquee, Barb and her long standing collaborator Jenny Carr, with Jonathan Lee on drums and Dudley Phillips on bass reimagine, reinvent and shine new light on these great songs including Substitute (The Who), Paper Sun (Traffic), Living In The Past, (Jethro Tull), Shapes of Things to Come (The Yardbirds) and Flower In The Rain (The Move) among many more. Alongside these Barb will perform a selection of her favourite Cohen and Dylan songs.



One of the most extraordinary British singers of her generation. Jungr's formidable talent as a singer, composer and lyricist is only outshone by her ability to reinterpret familiar songs and reveal new depths of meaning and beauty. Internationally acclaimed, Jungr continues to evolve her signature style while her transcendent artistry both live and recorded continues to delight audiences. With some 8 recordings on the Scottish Jazz Label Linn Records, 2 on Naim, and several more on her own Kristalyn Records, Jungr continues to expand and extend the concept of "interpretation" of classic contemporary song.