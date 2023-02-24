Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BARB JUNGR Announces Live Performances at London's Crazy Coqs

The concert is on Friday 31 March at 7pm.

Feb. 24, 2023  

BARB JUNGR Announces Live Performances at London's Crazy Coqs

From her early beginnings on the fledgling London alternative cabaret circuit, through almost every musical genre, Barb Jungr's work has often defied categorisation. Accompanied by some of the best live musicians in Britain her increasingly rare live appearances are unmissable.

Over the coming months she will bring 3 of her best loved shows to the West End's Crazy Coqs.

Barb Jungr: Chanson

Friday 31 March at 7pm

For this concert, Barb Jungr will be dusting off and sprucing up her world famous and critically
acclaimed Chanson repertoire.

For this album (her first on Linn Records), Barb opted to use specially commissioned translations by Des de Moor and Robb Johnson for her English language renditions; the songs losing nothing in their careful translation whilst allowing Barb to fully explore and explain the emotions within the songs.

Chanson: The Space In Between saw Barb return to her European roots which had previously been overshadowed in performance by American genres such as blues, gospel and jazz.

"I wanted to do something very different with it (No Regrets) and this version, which is the translation Piaf herself used in English, seemed to me so much more modern than the usual one. A really contemporary 'find yourself' song, a 'Thelma and Louise' chanson."

Barb Jungr and John McDaniel: The Best of The Beatles and Sting

27 & 29 April at 7pm

Barb Jungr and John McDaniel come together in 2 rare UK performances to celebrate the songs of The Beatles and Sting with their breathtaking, inspiring and often unexpected arrangements. This exciting collaboration formed between two giants of music, jazz and cabaret from both sides of the Atlantic - the extraordinary award-winning vocalist Barb Jungr and Grammy and Emmy award-winning arranger and pianist John McDaniel - celebrates the best of their recordings of The Beatles and Sting's song catalogue in their own unique and inimitable fashion.

Songs will include their much loved arrangements of Until, The Long and Winding Road, Fragile, While My Guitar Gently Weeps, King of Pain, Fields of Gold and I Will amount many more. Barb and John have not played in the UK together since 2019, don't miss the opportunity to hear them with McDaniel's nonpareil musicality, harmonies and Jungr's radiant voice and humour.

The performances for Crazy Coqs serve the best of their two recordings for Kristalyn Records, Come Together - Barb Jungr and John McDaniel sing The Beatles and Float Like a Butterfly, Barb Jungr and John McDaniel sing the songs of Sting. Both are available on all streaming and Apple Music sites and https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226876®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barbjungr.co.uk?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/kristalyn-records

Barb Jungr and her Trio: My Marquee

18/19/20 May at 7pm

Barb Jungr returns to The Crazy Coqs for three nights and will be performing her brand new collection, "My Marquee", turning her attention to some of the greatest songs in British pop history with her trio of musicians.

Taking classic songs from bands and songwriters who performed at the legendary Soho venue The Marquee, Barb and her long standing collaborator Jenny Carr, with Jonathan Lee on drums and Dudley Phillips on bass reimagine, reinvent and shine new light on these great songs including Substitute (The Who), Paper Sun (Traffic), Living In The Past, (Jethro Tull), Shapes of Things to Come (The Yardbirds) and Flower In The Rain (The Move) among many more. Alongside these Barb will perform a selection of her favourite Cohen and Dylan songs.

One of the most extraordinary British singers of her generation. Jungr's formidable talent as a singer, composer and lyricist is only outshone by her ability to reinterpret familiar songs and reveal new depths of meaning and beauty. Internationally acclaimed, Jungr continues to evolve her signature style while her transcendent artistry both live and recorded continues to delight audiences. With some 8 recordings on the Scottish Jazz Label Linn Records, 2 on Naim, and several more on her own Kristalyn Records, Jungr continues to expand and extend the concept of "interpretation" of classic contemporary song.




Rehearsals Underway For Lowther Pavilions First In-house Musical Production Photo
Rehearsals Underway For Lowther Pavilion's First In-house Musical Production
The Lowther Pavilion Theatre in Lytham, who have been at the heart of entertainment on the Fylde Coast since 1921, is currently in rehearsals for an exciting original musical we well underway ahead of its debut in March.
Without Walls Announces Outdoor Programme for 2023 Photo
Without Walls Announces Outdoor Programme for 2023
Without Walls have announced the 13 artists included in this year’s programme, who are due to tour throughout England this summer. With arts spaces disappearing across the country, Without Walls is committed to making vital and accessible work for public space in 2023. The programme is filled with work from some of the UK’s most highly regarded outdoor arts and performance specialists, and brings together some of the most exciting new companies and street artists.
Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre Will Entertain and Enchant Chester Audiences This Summer Photo
Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre Will Entertain and Enchant Chester Audiences This Summer
Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre returns this summer with a pair of unmissable theatrical delights staged in the atmospheric theatre-in-the-round. 
ALADDIN Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in April Photo
ALADDIN Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in April
The critically acclaimed Broadway and West End musical Aladdin will tour the UK and Ireland for the first time, opening in Edinburgh in October 2023, followed by dates in Cardiff, Plymouth, Sunderland, and Milton Keynes, with further cities to be announced.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Hackney Empire Provides Updates on Creative Futures
February 23, 2023

As Hackney Empire celebrates more than 120 years at the heart of the local community, and in the wake of the last year’s release of the 20 Years of Creative Futures Impact Report Artistic Director Yamin Choudury and the whole team have announced the release of the film of the Artist Development Programme’s (ADP) show, A Direct Message on Hackney Empire's YouTube channel.
LEAVING VIETNAM Comes to the Park TheatreLEAVING VIETNAM Comes to the Park Theatre
February 23, 2023

In Richard Vergette's one-man play, war veteran Jimmy Vandenberg feels ignored and alienated by the country he has faithfully served, and finds a home for his simmering resentment in Trump's slogan 'Make America Great Again'. In the wake of Trump and Brexit, Leaving Vietnam explores how the disillusioned and overlooked are attracted to the politics of populism.
Agatha Christie's WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Extends at London County Hall; New Cast AnnouncedAgatha Christie's WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Extends at London County Hall; New Cast Announced
February 23, 2023

Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution will extend its run at London County Hall  until 28 April 2024, making it London’s longest running site specific theatre production.
Neil Bartlett Will Direct a Live Version of Derek Jarman's Seminal Film, BLUENeil Bartlett Will Direct a Live Version of Derek Jarman's Seminal Film, BLUE
February 23, 2023

BLUE was Derek Jarman's final film. Completed in May 1993, just months before his death, it is his testament. For 74 minutes, an unchanging screen of celestial blue is accompanied by voices which deliver a collage of fragments from Jarman's diary, describing the gradual onset of blindness as he battles with HIV. As his daily life is stripped away, only the essentials remain.
Aaron Wright Joins The Southbank Centre as Head of Performance and DanceAaron Wright Joins The Southbank Centre as Head of Performance and Dance
February 23, 2023

Aaron Wright has been appointed Head of Performance and Dance at the Southbank Centre to lead its performance arts programme including dance, theatre, comedy and live art. Currently Artistic Director at Fierce in Birmingham, Aaron will join the Southbank Centre's Artistic Programming team in April and will report to Mark Ball, Artistic Director.
share