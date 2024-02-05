Author  M. G. Leonard Joins WICKED WRITERS: BE THE CHANGE Judging Panel

Wicked Writers: Be the Change, a writing competition devised by the National Literacy Trust and stage musical Wicked (as part of its acclaimed Wicked Active Learning cultural and social education programme), to inspire the UK’s school children to get creative and use their voices to change the world for the better is now open for entries. Now in its second year, the competition is based on the themes of one of the most well-known songs from the musical, ‘For Good’, and this year challenges pupils aged 9 – 14 to write persuasively about a positive environmental change they want to see.

Joining this year’s judging panel is best-selling author M. G. Leonard, best known for ‘Beetle Boy’, the ‘Adventures on Trains’ mystery series, and ‘The Twitchers’ wildlife detectives. She is one of the founding authors of Authors4Oceans, with Lauren St John, campaigning to reduce single-use plastics. Her latest book, ‘The Ice Children’ was published in November 2023.

In 2023, almost half of the children who took part in the first Be the Change writing competition chose, of their own accord, to use their entry to advocate for the environment and their planet. “We have been hugely inspired by last year’s young activists,”comments Tim Judge, Head of Schools Programmes at the National Literacy Trust, “And have chosen to dedicate this year’s competition entirely to the environment, which is clearly a matter of huge importance to children and young people today. Be the Change is all about listening to children’s voices and showing them that writing can be an empowering experience that makes a difference in their world.”

In 2023, research from the National Literacy Trust found more children and young people who had taken part in writing competitions reported that they enjoyed writing and wrote daily in their free time compared with those who didn’t enter a competition. With almost a third of 11-year-olds leaving primary school unable to write at the expected level, inspiring children to engage with and enjoy writing is more important than ever.

Entries will be judged by a fantastic judging panel, including children's author M. G. Leonard, teacher-influencer Holly King-Mand, Wicked Executive Producer Michael McCabe and National Literacy Trust CEO Jonathan Douglas CBE. One winner and one runner-up will be selected in each category (Years 5-6 and Years 7-9). All 16 shortlisted pupils will see their work published in an anthology and receive a bundle of brand-new books for their school. Winners and runners-up will receive class tickets to see the acclaimed musical Wicked at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre, with the two winning pupils also receiving writing workshops in their schools with judge M. G. Leonard.

M. G. Leonard says: “Stories are powerful. They are capable of changing minds, changing hearts and changing people. When I was a girl, ‘The Secret Garden’ opened a door in my imagination and on the other side was wildlife of all kinds. Writing ‘Beetle Boy’ cured my lifelong phobia of insects and turned me into a bug conservationist. Reading and writing really can shape a person of any age. Every child should know the transformative pleasure of creating their own stories. It’s a way of expressing and exorcising worries and hopes for the future. This is why I’m delighted to be one of the judges for the ‘Wicked Writers: Be the Change’ schools’ competition.”

Michael McCabe, Executive Producer of Wicked in the UK, commented: “In launching the second year of our ‘Wicked Writers: Be the Change’ schools’ competition, we’re proud to continue our partnership with the National Literacy Trust and assist in promoting literacy in the UK. We’re especially pleased that this year’s competition is focusing on the environment, providing a vital platform for young people to express their concerns and ideas for the future.”