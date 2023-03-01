Australian Violinist Will Play at Coronation of King Charles III in May

Australian violin virtuoso MADELEINE EASTON will play at the Coronation of King Charles III on May 6 in London.



After the March performances of her Bach Akademie Australia in Paddington and Chatswood, Madeleine will travel to the UK

to perform with the English Baroque Soloists and Monteverdi Choir under the direction of Sir John Eliot Gardiner, her long-time mentor and patron.

Madeleine plays on a rare and valuable 1682 Giovanni Grancino violin.



King Charles is well known to have always been a passionate classical music lover and plays the cello himself. He has had a long association with Sir John Eliot Gardiner and has been the Royal Patron of the Monteverdi Choir and orchestra for many years. Sir John and King Charles also share a love of organic farming and have over many years swapped farming techniques and breeding cattle in an effort to maintain the health of the English Countryside.



"Charles III is the first British monarch for more than 100 years for whom classical music is a passion, and not just a private one. He's patron of the Royal College of Music, the Philharmonia Orchestra, the English Chamber Orchestra and many other bodies. None is closer to his heart than the Monteverdi Choir, founded by his friend Sir John Eliot Gardiner, a gentleman farmer with, conveniently, similar views to Charles." - Damian Thompson - The Spectator



Madeleine Easton will perform in the pre-service music with Sir John who will conduct

The Monteverdi Choir & English Baroque Soloists in a pre-service program of J.S. Bach & Anton Bruckner.

Madeleine said:

"I cannot tell you what it means to me personally to be part of this historic moment in time.

To be a small part of such a great and long-standing tradition dating back to 1066 is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I am also greatly honoured to be representing Australia - in my own small way."



"I am most excited to be able to contribute to what will undoubtedly be a beautiful and historic occasion, marking the coronation of King Charles III, and to be part of the continuing tradition of the British Monarchy."



Madeleine's Bach Akademie Australia will perform Bach's towering Missa Brevis in F as the feature work in their 2023 Sydney season opening concerts - 24 and 26 March in Paddington and Chatswood respectively.