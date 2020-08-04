At Least 5000 Jobs Have Been Lost in the UK Theatre Industry Due to the Health Crisis

2,000 of these are in the last month alone, and 2,700 of the job losses are in London and the West End.

At least 5,000 jobs have been lost in the UK theatre industry due to the health crisis, ITV reports. 2,000 of these are in the last month alone, and 2,700 of the job losses are in London and the West End.

The figures were determined by the union Bectu.

This comes after the announcement that indoor performances will not resume in August 15, at the earliest. The date is subject to change.

The head of Bectu, Philippa Heard, said that the industry requires more details on when, and how the government's £1.57 billion rescue package will be distributed.

"We need to know sooner where this money is going and a date from the Government that we can work to, so we can get people back to work and theatres open again," she said.

