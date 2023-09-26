Arlene Phillips Will Direct a West End Gala For the NHS in November

The gala will take place on Sunday 5 November, 2023. 

By: Sep. 26, 2023

The crème de la crème of the entertainment industry is coming together this November to celebrate 75 years of the NHS and their wonderful life changing and life saving work.  A one-night-only celebration, the gala – The Newfound Hope Show – is at the Adelphi Theatre on Sunday 5th November, 2023.  100% of proceeds will be donated directly to NHS Charities Together, the national charity caring for the NHS. 

Co-conceived by Adam Blanshay and Matthew Brind, and directed and staged by Dame Arlene Phillips, DBE, alongside her associate Lily Dyble, this incredible evening will feature new songs written specially to mark the occasion, as well as audience favourite West End hits.  Arlene Phillips is an award-winning choreographer and director, known for her time as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing and So You Think You Can Dance, as well as her extensive work choreographing on films like Annie, music videos for pop icons such as Whitney Houston and Elton John, and West End musicals including the current critically acclaimed production of Guys & Dolls, as well as We Will Rock You, Starlight Express, Grease and Saturday Night Fever.  Arlene is currently working on the flamenco and contemporary show House of Flamenka at Peacock Theatre.

The Newfound Hope Show promises to be a beautiful evening of music, dance and hope for our NHS and the future.  Adam Blanshay Productions and NHS Charities Together are committed to making the gala affordable for all with tickets starting at £15.  All ticket sales and other donations will help NHS Charities Together continue their vital work supporting NHS staff, patients, volunteers and communities around the UK.  

An all-star cast, who will sing their favourite West End musical numbers as well as the new, specially written songs, will be announced with an incomparable host for the evening. 

Ellie Orton OBE, Chief Executive at NHS Charities Together comments, We are so looking forward to this event, which will be a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the incredible people of the NHS in its 75th anniversary year.  The extra support provided by NHS Charities continues to be more important than ever with the scale of the challenges facing healthcare, and all funds raised will help us continue our vital work supporting NHS staff, patients and communities across the UK, helping to provide the best possible healthcare for us all. 




