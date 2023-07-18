Anniversary Programme Announced for The Australian Ballet's Summer Season at the Royal Opera House

Ahead of its summer season at London’s Royal Opera House, The Australian Ballet has unveiled the full programme for its 60th anniversary celebration performance as well as the casting for George Balanchine's triptych Jewels.

Curated by artistic director David Hallberg to display the strength and versatility of the company, the special one-off anniversary performance on Sunday 6 August will open with a major excerpt from Harlequinade by New York-based choreographer Alexei Ratmansky. This will be the first opportunity for UK audiences to experience this iconic work by one of the most important living choreographers.

The programme continues with neo-classical works by George Balanchine and Kenneth Macmillan as well as works by celebrated living choreographers Pam Tanowitz, Justin Peck, Alice Topp – before concluding with excerpts from popular classics, Yuri Possokhov’s Anna Karenina and Rudolf Nureyev’s Don Quixote.

The Australian Ballet’s London season opens with five performances of George Balanchine’s Jewels from 2–5 August. Considered a cornerstone of the repertoire, Jewels (1967) is a three-part full-evening ballet, comprising Emeralds, Rubies and Diamonds, inspired by the choreographer’s chance visit to the iconic Maison Van Cleef & Arpels on Fifth Avenue in New York.

This will be the first time The Australian Ballet will tour Jewels internationally. Over 90 dancers, musicians, wardrobe, medical, technical, production and support staff will make up the touring party. Amongst the Principal Dancers travelling to London is Joseph Caley. Born in Hull UK, Caley joined The Australian Ballet in 2022 having previously being a Principal Dancer with the English National Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet. These performances in Diamonds will mark his first UK appearance since joining The Australian Ballet.

The 2023 London Tour will be the first international tour for The Australian Ballet under the leadership of Artistic Director David Hallberg and marks the company's return to international touring since 2019. It will also be the company’s first return to the Royal Opera House after an absence of 35 years.

David Hallberg said: ‘The anniversary programme and Jewels have both been chosen to show off the company’s technical brilliance and stylistic versatility. I am particularly delighted to be able to present important works by Alexei Ratmansky, Johan Inger and Yuri Possokhov that are rarely seen in the UK.’

The rich tradition of The Australian Ballet performing in the UK began in 1965, with subsequent tours in 1973, 1976, 1988, 1992, 2005, 2008 and 2016.

The London tour will be supported by The Australian Ballet’s Principal Partner Telstra, Official Airline Partner Qantas and Media Partner Times Media Limited.

Jewels runs from 2-5 August and the 60th Anniversary Celebration is on Sunday 6 August at 1:30pm.

Photo Credit: Kate Longley