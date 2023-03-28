Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ann Morrison's MERRILY FROM CENTER STAGE Comes to The Crazy Coqs

Performances are May 21, 22, and 24. 

Mar. 28, 2023  
Ann Morrison's MERRILY FROM CENTER STAGE Comes to The Crazy Coqs

Ann Morrison's 2023 Bistro Award-winning "Merrily From Center Stage" will play Crazy Coqs in Londo.

After her sold-out performances at 54 Below in NYC, rave reviews, and being honored with a Bistro Award that she will formally accept in April, London is calling. The Crazy Coqs in London's Soho District will host Morrison's solo musical, May 21, 22, and 24.

"Ann Morrison: Merrily From Center Stage" is a tale told through the eyes of Ann Morrison's 25-year-old younger self and her award-winning wise-cracking yet vulnerable character Mary Flynn during the 1981 creation of the Stephen Sondheim/George Furth Merrily We Roll Along directed by Hal Prince for Broadway. Morrison, with her masterful Musical Director John Shirley, utilizes the entire original score and layers it with her deeply felt and complicated memories. "I'm not an historian," Morrison states early on in the show, "The 'what happened stuff' you can read in a book and there's plenty of them. I'm an actor and a storyteller. I'm more interested in how it felt."

"Through her masterful performance, we get insight into Merrily We Roll Along in more fascinating, interesting, personal ways than any book or film has given us. It is simply, yet perfectly, staged; every move is designed to highlight whatever point she wants to make. Her voice, while changed a bit by the years, is as expressive and unforgettable as it was on stage at the Alvin Theatre in 1981. And her acting, as I've indicated, is extraordinary. Merrily from Center Stage is a rich, layered, dramatically and emotionally satisfying triumph." - Gerry Geddes, Bistro Awards

"The details that the singing actress produces in the script of her show are stunningly outlined and breathtakingly arranged for immaculate storytelling effect. The truth is that Merrily From Center Stage, is a tour-de-force performance (and script) from start to finish." - Stephen Moser, BroadwayWorld.

When: May 21 @3, May 22 @7, May 24 @7

Where: Crazy Coqs is an intimate live music and cabaret venue located inside Brasserie Zédel, 20 Sherwood St, London W1B 5AP

For tickets and information: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233293®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brasseriezedel.com%2Fevents%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Cast and Creative Team Set For First Stage Adaptation Of I, DANIEL BLAKE Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set For First Stage Adaptation Of I, DANIEL BLAKE
The world premiere stage adaptation of I, Daniel Blake that exposes the stark reality behind the cost-of-living crisis headlines will open at Northern Stage (25 May - 10 June) before touring.
The UK Pantomime Association Appoints Derek Griffiths As Its Inaugural Vice President Photo
The UK Pantomime Association Appoints Derek Griffiths As Its Inaugural Vice President
Derek Griffiths MBE, the highly-acclaimed and much-loved actor, children's television presenter, composer and pantomime performer, has been appointed as the inaugural Vice President of the UK Pantomime Association.  
Epic Mythical Tale Will Come Alive Across Wales in New Welsh Language Musical, BRANWEN: DA Photo
Epic Mythical Tale Will Come Alive Across Wales in New Welsh Language Musical, BRANWEN: DADENI
Wales Millennium Centre and Frân Wen are joining forces to produce a brand-new Welsh-language dramatic musical.
A STREET LIKE THIS Premieres at Unfolding Theatre Photo
A STREET LIKE THIS Premieres at Unfolding Theatre
In a time of social division, Unfolding Theatre's A Street Like This is a music-filled theatre production that reminds us we've got more in common than divides us.

Critics' Circle Theatre Awards Reveals New Award & VenueCritics' Circle Theatre Awards Reveals New Award & Venue
March 27, 2023

The Drama Section of the UK Critics’ Circle revealed that the 2023 Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards will take place on the afternoon of Monday 17 April at the new @sohoplace theatre in London.
Theatre Publicist Janine Shalom Dies at 63Theatre Publicist Janine Shalom Dies at 63
March 27, 2023

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of theatre publicist Janine Shalom.
Theatre Peckham Announces Second Peckham FringeTheatre Peckham Announces Second Peckham Fringe
March 27, 2023

Theatre Peckham is bringing Peckham Fringe back for its second year in 2023, hosting 18 productions that will take over the main theatre and studio space for five weeks. Last year's Peckham Fringe was highly successful, with Tatenda Shamiso's No ID going on to run at VAULT Festival and the Royal Court, and David Alade's Offie nominated Sunny Side Up having a three-week run at Theatre Peckham.
Photos: Inside Gala Night For Disney's WINNIE THE POOH THE MUSICALPhotos: Inside Gala Night For Disney's WINNIE THE POOH THE MUSICAL
March 27, 2023

All new photos have been released from the Gala performance of Disney's WINNIE THE POOH THE MUSICAL at Riverside Studios yesterday, Sunday 26 March. Guests included Alex Jones, Anneka Rice, Charlene White, James & Ola Jordan, Rachel Riley & Pasha Kovalev, Tamara Ecclestone and Vanessa Feltz.
Alexandra Burke Helps Launch This Year's 'Love Your Local Theatre' Campaign By The National LotteryAlexandra Burke Helps Launch This Year's 'Love Your Local Theatre' Campaign By The National Lottery
March 27, 2023

On World Theatre Day, The National Lottery’s Love Your Local Theatre campaign returns for a second year running, made possible through a partnership with Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, the UK's leading theatre membership organisations committed to making theatre accessible to everyone. 
