Ann Morrison's MERRILY FROM CENTER STAGE Comes to The Crazy Coqs

Ann Morrison's 2023 Bistro Award-winning "Merrily From Center Stage" will play Crazy Coqs in Londo.

After her sold-out performances at 54 Below in NYC, rave reviews, and being honored with a Bistro Award that she will formally accept in April, London is calling. The Crazy Coqs in London's Soho District will host Morrison's solo musical, May 21, 22, and 24.

"Ann Morrison: Merrily From Center Stage" is a tale told through the eyes of Ann Morrison's 25-year-old younger self and her award-winning wise-cracking yet vulnerable character Mary Flynn during the 1981 creation of the Stephen Sondheim/George Furth Merrily We Roll Along directed by Hal Prince for Broadway. Morrison, with her masterful Musical Director John Shirley, utilizes the entire original score and layers it with her deeply felt and complicated memories. "I'm not an historian," Morrison states early on in the show, "The 'what happened stuff' you can read in a book and there's plenty of them. I'm an actor and a storyteller. I'm more interested in how it felt."

"Through her masterful performance, we get insight into Merrily We Roll Along in more fascinating, interesting, personal ways than any book or film has given us. It is simply, yet perfectly, staged; every move is designed to highlight whatever point she wants to make. Her voice, while changed a bit by the years, is as expressive and unforgettable as it was on stage at the Alvin Theatre in 1981. And her acting, as I've indicated, is extraordinary. Merrily from Center Stage is a rich, layered, dramatically and emotionally satisfying triumph." - Gerry Geddes, Bistro Awards

"The details that the singing actress produces in the script of her show are stunningly outlined and breathtakingly arranged for immaculate storytelling effect. The truth is that Merrily From Center Stage, is a tour-de-force performance (and script) from start to finish." - Stephen Moser, BroadwayWorld.

When: May 21 @3, May 22 @7, May 24 @7

Where: Crazy Coqs is an intimate live music and cabaret venue located inside Brasserie Zédel, 20 Sherwood St, London W1B 5AP

For tickets and information: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233293®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brasseriezedel.com%2Fevents%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1