Angel Blue Steps Out of the Royal Opera's AIDA

Angel Blue has withdrawn from the last three performances of Aida due to a family illness. Christina Nilsson will perform the title role on 23, 27 May and 1 June, making her house debut alongside a sensational cast in Robert Carsen's 5-star production, conducted by Mark Elder.

Swedish soprano Christina Nilsson made her role debut as Aida at the Royal Swedish Opera, Stockholm in the 2017/18 Season and has since performed the role at Semperoper, Dresden and Deutsche Oper Berlin. Nilsson has performed the roles of Tosca, Contessa (Le nozze di Figaro) and the title role in Ariadne auf Naxos with the Royal Swedish Opera. She has also appeared at Bayerische Staatsoper, Oper Frankfurt, Tyrolean Festspiele Erl, Austria, Theater Dortmund and Opéra de Lyon.

The rest of the cast remains as previously announced:

Tuesday 23 May 7:15pm

AIDA Christina Nilsson

RADAMES Francesco Meli

AMNERIS Elīna Garanča

AMONASRO Dimitri Platanias

RAMFIS Soloman Howard

KING OF EGYPT Blaise Malaba

HIGH PRIESTESS Francesca Chiejina

MESSENGER Andrés Presno

Saturday 27 May 7:00pm

AIDA Christina Nilsson

RADAMES Francesco Meli

AMNERIS Olesya Petrova

AMONASRO Dimitri Platanias

RAMFIS Soloman Howard

KING OF EGYPT Blaise Malaba

HIGH PRIESTESS Francesca Chiejina

MESSENGER Andrés Presno

Thursday 1 June 7:15pm