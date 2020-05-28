Andrew Lloyd Webber is Using The London Palladium to Develop Methods for Returning to Theater

The Stage has reported that Andrew Lloyd Webber is using the London Palladium as a testing ground to develop methods that could make theaters safe for the return of audiences.

Read the full story HERE.

Lloyd Webber's LW Theatres is in the early stages of experimenting with technology to aid the return of audiences, including infrared temperature scanners.

LW Theatres chief executive Rebecca Kane Burton shared, ""There is an infrared camera at the stage door, your temperature is taken remotely as you walk in, and a great big dashboard flashes up [to indicate] whether you can come in the building or not. As soon as it does, the airlock releases, the door opens and you go in. You put on a face mask and hand-sanitise, and keep a two-metre distance because we have markings around the building."

She continued to say, "We need something to work towards, something to grasp hold of and proactively get ourselves out of this. We all need that shot in the arm, something that is really galvanising. I think this it."

Check out the full story HERE.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You