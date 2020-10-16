An Evening With Emerging Writers Concert Comes to the Union Theatre

This concert will be performed live at the Union Theatre in London on Sunday 25th October at 6pm.

'An Evening With Emerging Writers' is a concert showcasing music written by up-and-coming musical theatre writers. This concert will be performed live at the Union Theatre in London on Sunday 25th October at 6pm and will be able to be streamed live at that time, but also can be watched on-demand from the 26th October until 1st November. This concert is being produced by the new production company Red Piano Productions which has been founded by recent Oxford graduate and composer Dominic Gray.

The concert will be featuring songs written by: Ben Barrow & Lucy Ireland, G. Victoria Campbell & Joseph Purdue, Aron Sood & David Payne, Sam Thomas, Hilmi Jaidin, Cat Bensley & Stuart Foulston, and Dominic Gray & Ceola Daly.

The music will be performed by emerging talent alongside West End favourites, from shows including Six, & Juliet, Waitress, Les Mis, Hamilton, Book of Mormon, 9 to 5 ... The performers include: Grace Mouat (SIX, & Juliet), Marina Tavolieri (GSA Graduate), Olivia Yahouni (GSA Graduate), Jenny Legg (9 to 5, 42nd Street), Gregory George (Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama Graduate), Olivia Jasper (Falmouth Graduate, Singer/Songwriter), Callum Heinrich (Mamma Mia), Kyle Birch (London College of Music Graduate), Alex Lodge (Book of Mormon, Tick Tick BOOM), Sarah Bailey (Arden School of Theatre Graduate), Lydia Fraser (Hamilton, Book of Mormon), Henry Key (Actor/Singer), Matthew Facchino (Sweeney Todd, All Male Pirates of Penzance) and Kelly Agbowu (Waitress, Les Miserables).

The concert is being streamed and captured by Stream Theatre and you can get your tickets now!

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You