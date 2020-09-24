Ambassador Theatre Group Suspends All Pantomimes Until Christmas 2021

All currently scheduled performances will be rescheduled for next Christmas.

Due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19, Ambassador Theatre Group has made the decision to suspend all Pantomimes at ATG venues until Christmas 2021.

All currently scheduled performances will be rescheduled for next Christmas.

Read their full statement below:

Following discussions with our producing partners, Qdos Pantomimes, UK Productions, New Pantomime Productions and Paul Holman Productions we agreed it was no longer possible for us to deliver the planned performances this year. We know customers will have been looking forward to seeing the show and we apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience this will cause.

What happens next: Bookers do not need to do anything right now. We're pleased to confirm all performances will be rescheduled to Christmas 2021.

Once the new dates for the show have been finalised, we will automatically transfer tickets across to the closest equivalent performance.

If the customer is unable to attend the new date, please rest assured that we will be able to provide further assistance.

Pantomime will be back! Thank you to everyone who continues to support us as we work tirelessly towards re-opening our beautiful theatres and bringing you the shows you love.

Sad news and hopefully we never have to do this again!

ATG suspended pantomimes at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Bristol Hippodrome, Grand Opera House York, New Wimbledon Theatre, Richmond Theatre, Sunderland Empire, Regent Theatre Stoke On Trent, Opera House Manchester, New Victoria Theatre Woking, Milton Keynes Theatre, Liverpool Empire and King's Theatre Glasgow.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You