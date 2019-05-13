Almeida Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of THE DOCTOR

The Almeida Theatre today announces a new play written and directed by Robert Icke called The Doctor, freely adapted from Arthur Schnitzler's 1912 play Professor Bernhardi.

The production opens on Tuesday 20 August, with previews from Monday 12 August, and runs until Saturday 28 September. It will feature Juliet Stevenson and Ria Zmitrowicz, with further casting to be announced soon.

The production follows Icke's other acclaimed work at the Almeida including, most recently, The Wild Duck in 2018 as well as Hamlet, Mary Stuart, Oresteia, Uncle Vanya, Mr Burns and 1984. It will be Icke's final production in his role as Associate Director of the Almeida as he departs to pursue freelance projects.

Artistic Director Rupert Goold said today, "Robert's contribution to the Almeida is immeasurable. His emergence from our time working together at Headlong to international renown through his work for this theatre has been a privilege to be part of. He has been a friend and a visionary and we wish him well on the next stage of his artistic journey and look forward to him making other Almeida productions in the future."

Robert Icke said, "The Doctor will be my final show in my role as Almeida Associate Director. I've had a fantastic six years here, but it's become impossible to give the building the attention it deserves alongside my other work for theatre and for the screen. I'm grateful to all my supportive and talented colleagues over that time, on stage and off, including so many wonderful actors, and to all of the wider Almeida team, some of whom I first met as an Almeida assistant director a decade ago. I look forward to returning in the future."





