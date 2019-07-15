Allston James' REVERIE 2.0 Short-Listed For British Theatre Challenge

Jul. 15, 2019  

Allston James' REVERIE 2.0 Short-Listed For British Theatre Challenge

New York playwright Allston James's drama Reverie 2.0 is a finalist in the 2019 British Theatre Challenge in London. Five winners will be produced for a week-long run, Oct. 1-5 and filmed by Mini-Mammoth Films. This year's competition drew entries from playwrights in 14 countries. London-based Sky Blue Theatre Company, John Mitton, Artistic Director, is producer of the British Theatre Challenge, now in its 8th year.

James' Suribachi won the Audience Appreciation Award at the 2015 Challenge, and in 2017 his drama The Look Back was also among winning plays.

"In Reverie 2.0," James says, "sexual transgression leads to devilish payback on a London bus. Adding to the tension, the bus has no driver."

James' works have been performed in London, New York, California, and at regional festivals. He has twice been awarded the Bill Broyles Award for Distinguished Playwriting. He lives in New York City.

The five winning plays will be announced in August and performed at London's Jack Studio Theatre October 1-5.



