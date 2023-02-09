Alexandra Palace Announces Full Line Up For Kaleidoscope Festival 2023

Following the sell-out success of 2022, Kaleidoscope Festival will return to Alexandra Palace once again on Saturday 15 July 2023, with an all-star line-up featuring live music, DJs and comedy, plus plenty more, to keep thousands partying at London's highest festival.



Kaleidoscope boasts arguably the most scenic festival site in the capital, with panoramic views across the whole city, as well as the chance to explore hidden corners of the historic Palace and 196 acres of award-winning Park. Now in its fourth year, the festival is fast becoming a fixture for music lovers, families and performers, partying their way through London's summertime.



As previously announced, headlining the main Hilltop Stage are electronic-pop legends HOT CHIP, who will make a little slice of venue history by becoming the first band in 150 years to play all three stages at Alexandra Palace: the Theatre, Great Hall and now the Park. George Fitzgerald will Raise the Roof with a live electronic set and GAZ COOMBES brings his trademark musical alchemy to the rolling hills of Alexandra Palace. ELVANA - Elvis-fronted Nirvana - will add some fun to the much coveted, mid-afternoon slot with their alternative take on the King's classics, whilst electronic disco ones-to-watch GIRLS OF THE INTERNET and spoken word and hip-hop artist ANTONY SZMIEREK provide the ultimate Summer soundtrack.



Over on the DJ Stage - Cloud 10 - a stellar line-up promises to get the crowd moving, with EROL ALKAN (disco set), HEIDI WOOKIE, FABIO & GROOVEIDER, and RAW SILK Ready to Play into the late hours of a woozy sunset. Elsewhere, on the Fringe Stage NINA CONTI will have the crowds in stitches as she performs her trademark ventriloquist stand-up, and SHAUN KEAVNEY will join Joe Lycett in conversation. Shaun Williams, aka Barry from Eastenders, will present BARRIOKE, a hilarious sing-along extravaganza, and REBEL BINGO blurs the line between numbers and nightclubs while comedians MAISIE ADAM, MICHAEL AKADIRI, TEJ DHUTIA and KATIE MCLEOD each take to the stage.



Offering something for all the family, there will also be a range of entertainment including interactive theatre, beatboxing and acrobatics, featuring TOOTLES & NIBS, ALBION PIRATE SHIP, CLEMENTINE ARTS, CHICKENSHED THEATRE, WORLD'S TALLEST BUBBLEOLOGIST, SCHOOL OF BEATBOX, AFRICAN ACROBATICS CIRCUS and SIMON MOLE. Plus, there will be mysterious adventures in the secret Victorian Basements beneath the Palace, an area normally closed to the public.



Simon Fell, Kaleidoscope Director: "We are so excited about this year's line-up, with Hot Chip set to round the whole day off in absolute style. The view and surroundings we have connect you to the city in a way few other locations can and we will once again be providing one of the best atmospheres going in London this summertime.

"There's even more of a dance vibe this time around. Before we get to Hot Chip, there's a host of world class, multi-stage, live music and DJs on offer. As ever with Kaleidoscope, we've also got amazing comedy and performances from a staggeringly diverse range of artists, in some pretty cool corners of the Park and Palace.

"If you are looking for a summer experience in the city, there's few places that will match Ally Pally this July. Hope to see you up here."



Tickets for Kaleidoscope are on sale now. For more information visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223903®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fkaleidoscope-festival.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.



A young festival in the grand scheme of things, this is Kaleidoscope's fourth year, with previous years being headlined by Flaming Lips, Groove Armada and Orbital. With a comfortable 11,000 capacity, increased from 10k in 2022, this one-day event has been a huge hit, particularly for Londoners - no long journey, no camping, no brainer. The summer of 2023 at Ally Pally is set to be one giant 'Kaleidoscopic' celebration and an unforgettable experience for everyone who visits.