Alexandra Burke Helps Launch This Year's 'Love Your Local Theatre' Campaign By The National Lottery

On World Theatre Day, The National Lottery's Love Your Local Theatre campaign returns for a second year running, made possible through a partnership with Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, the UK's leading theatre membership organisations committed to making theatre accessible to everyone. The campaign aims to encourage the public to support their local theatres by providing a money off voucher powered by the nationally established Theatre Tokens gift voucher scheme 300 theatres UK-wide have come together to support the campaign which provides National Lottery players the opportunity to claim a £25 voucher to use in the theatres this Spring.

The campaign is a thank you to National Lottery players who raise £30 million every week for Good Causes, including support for the performing arts and theatres during the pandemic. It is aimed at supporting the UK theatre sector through the cost-of-living crisis with £1M of theatre vouchers available to National Lottery players.

From classic musicals to plays, family shows, comedy, dance and more, Love Your Local Theatre vouchers can be used in theatres from Southend to Scarborough, Cornwall to Cardiff and Newcastle to Nottingham, to give players the chance to experience the magic of live entertainment for less this Spring, whilst giving players the opportunity to give back to their local entertainment communities.

In addition to the strong support from the 300 theatres across the UK, Love Your Local Theatre is also being backed by musical theatre star, Alexandra Burke who has enjoyed performing at theatres and entertainment venues around the UK. To showcase her support for theatre, Alexandra attended the Big Night of Musicals 2023 by The National Lottery which aired on the BBC on the 25th March where she discussed why helping your local theatre is so important, now more than ever.

Adam Chataway, Head Of Brand Partnerships at The National Lottery said: "It's been a tough few years for the theatre industry with covid and with the cost of living crisis impacting theatre attendance. The UK has some of the most iconic theatres in the world so it's important that we continue to support the arts. National Lottery players raise £30 million a week to help fund Good Causes, including the arts sector. Through the launch of Love Your Local Theatre we can support theatres even further by encouraging National Lottery players to get out and experience some amazing shows."

Actress and singer Alexandra Burke said: "I count my blessings to have spent so much time in these wonderful theatres around the UK on tour so I'm immensely proud to support the Love Your Local Theatre campaign. Theatre can have such an important impact on lives, I always say that it's an escapism for all those involved where you forget all your troubles and worries for a few hours. It's very important to attend our local theatres so we can continue to enjoy an array of arts but also ensure that our local theatres can continue to remain open for many years to come and provide jobs and opportunities for so many individuals. It's incredible seeing the work The National Lottery is doing in order to support theatres and with these vouchers, more people can attend their local theatre who wouldn't have been able to before."

The Love Your Local Theatre £25 voucher can be claimed by National Lottery ticket or Scratchcard holders from 10am on the 27th March by visiting loveyourlocaltheatre.com, where the details of the 300 participating theatres can be found. Simply enter the reference number from a National Lottery ticket, Scratchcard or Instant Win Game purchased since 1st January 2023 to receive the £25 voucher. The theatre voucher must be used within three weeks of being claimed but can be spent on any performance on sale, including shows later in the year - like pantos!