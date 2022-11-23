Aidan Sadler Presents MELODY at VAULTS in February 2023

Award-winning cabaret icon Aidan Sadler is ready to have the best day of their life. The only thing that stands in the way is the end of the world. This original cabaret-cum-musical-cum-cum features a live band playing original synthwave arrangements punctuated with anarchic, world class comedy. Come celebrate the apocalypse soaked in neon lights as we explore our melodies!

Fusing cabaret, musical and gig theatre, this electronic acid trip plunges us into an exploration of the current political and economic climate through satire. Think 1920's weimar cabaret meets New York Arthouse, being played by a live synth extravaganza!

Melody is the long awaited successor to the 5 star, award-winning Tropicana, and makes its debut at VAULT Festival.

The performance is on 24th February 2023.

Aidan Sadler, show creator and performer, said, "I'm so excited to be taking the leaps and bounds into creating a brand new show - a challenge to the genre! One of those experiences that makes you wonder - was that a cabaret? A musical? Theatre? Following such a successful (over 100 show) run with Tropicana, this will be an upscale of my previous work - with a live band in the mix. We've come so far in such a short amount of time and myself and the company cannot wait to unleash some home-grown queer comedy cabaret on audiences. It's an apocalypse, but it's our apocalypse - and I plan to make it as joyous and camp as humanly possible."